Read full article on original website
Related
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
More than 2,000 people turned out to sign the recall petition against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday, according to the organizers behind the recall. The petition has six months to collect roughly 53,000 signatures to get the recall election on the ballot. If the organizers' number holds up, that would mean they have around 50,000 signatures to go.
Covid Cases Back on the Rise Across Louisiana
Covid cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state since Friday. And this does not include folks who took home tests and have not required treatment. The State Department of Health says of these new cases, more than 900 of them...
Louisiana Superdome Gets Dissed in Rankings
There is a recent article in USA Today that ranked to top 30 NFL football stadiums across the country. And I have to take issue with a few of their rankings. One, and anyone who knows me will be surprised by this, but how do you rank Texas' AT&T Stadium #7?
The Saints Trade Away Chauncey Gardner-Johnson In Shocking Move
The Saints Star defensive back Chauncey Gardner Johnson has had an amazing start to his career and has been looking to cash in on a great season. The former fourth round pick has been vocal about getting his contract extended. It was thought that this was going to get done at some point, until this news broke today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans Saints Must Cut Over 20 Players Today
Today is the day that NFL teams have to have their rosters cut down to 53 players. That's not a new number, and all of the teams knew they were going to have to get there, but franchises are still having some issues adjusting to it. But why?. This is...
New Orleans Saints Getting Newly Designed Helmet
If you are a New Orleans Saints fan, then you know they are often referred to as the Black And Gold. The team either wears a white jersey with black numbers or a black jersey with gold numbers but the one thing that has never changed is the gold helmet seen above until now.
Are The Saints About To Cut This Former First Round Pick?
The New Orleans Saints will have to make a lot of roster cuts this year to trim the team down to 53 players. Its a process that happens every year, but the Saints find themselves in a tough, but overall good, scenario...they have too many quality players. Sure, the team...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0