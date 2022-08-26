ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

NBCMontana

Fire reported in Mill Creek, west of Corvallis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Forest Service is sending fire crews up the Mill Creek Canyon, west of Corvallis, according the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Helicopters will be seen in the area and smoke will be visible. It was discovered Monday afternoon by both air patrol and our Willow Mountain...
CORVALLIS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August

MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
#Traffic Accident
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art

A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware

HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Good Samaritan: Montana man has donated blood for 61 years

LINCOLN, Mont. - "I started giving blood in 1961," said Rich Paul. Rich Paul started donating blood at boot camp in Texas after an instructor came in and said they needed blood donors because a girl in a military hospital had cancer. That's when Rich raised his hand, and it...
LINCOLN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
MISSOULA, MT

