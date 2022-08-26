Read full article on original website
MIAMI - Gasoline prices in Florida have risen for the first time in 10 weeks, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increasing by 8 cents during the past week, according to the AAA auto club. The average price Monday was $3.61 a gallon, up from $3.53 a week earlier. That was 36 cents a gallon lower than a month earlier. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the new price increases were in response to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower oil output. Jenkins doesn't expect gas prices to go back to record levels seen earlier this year, when a gallon of regular unleaded hit a high of $4.89 in June. "Right now, it's just a wait and see," Jenkins said. "Gas prices could begin to decline at a much slower rate or level out, but we're not right now anticipating a massive return to $4 a gallon anytime soon." The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach and Tallahassee areas, while the cheapest fuel can be found in the Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola areas.
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Indiana and Michigan, with dozens of schools canceling classes in Michigan alone on Tuesday because of power outages. In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post. The girl was with a friend and she reached for what she believed was a stick, but it turned out to be the power line, the department said.
