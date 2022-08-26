MIAMI - Gasoline prices in Florida have risen for the first time in 10 weeks, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increasing by 8 cents during the past week, according to the AAA auto club. The average price Monday was $3.61 a gallon, up from $3.53 a week earlier. That was 36 cents a gallon lower than a month earlier. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the new price increases were in response to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower oil output. Jenkins doesn't expect gas prices to go back to record levels seen earlier this year, when a gallon of regular unleaded hit a high of $4.89 in June. "Right now, it's just a wait and see," Jenkins said. "Gas prices could begin to decline at a much slower rate or level out, but we're not right now anticipating a massive return to $4 a gallon anytime soon." The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach and Tallahassee areas, while the cheapest fuel can be found in the Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola areas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO