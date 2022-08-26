Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most seniors in California
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunleavy signs bill creating loan program for farmers
(The Center Square) - Alaskan farmers will soon be eligible for loan forgiveness for activities that increase food production and distribution, according to a bill the governor signed into law last week. House Bill 298 calls for the creation of a forgivable loan program for farm development, improvement, and meat...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire insurance regulators recoup $2.3M
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data. The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia housing costs still high; sales decline
(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Virginia are still high, and the number of houses being sold is now on the decline, according to numbers released by the Virginia REALTORS Association. In July, the median price for a house in the commonwealth was about $385,000, which is 7%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire gets clean energy funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.5 million from the federal government for clean energy projects that supporters say will create jobs and reduce costs for consumers. The money, provided through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program, is part of newly-released federal funding approved by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economist: New Jersey's fundamentals still 'OK'
(The Center Square) – A lot of the fundamentals remain "OK" for expansion in New Jersey, the state's former chief economist told The Center Square. “I just looked at the state tax report for July this morning. And retail sales tax revenue was up nearly 10% from last July. Some of that's inflation, of course, but it still is a pretty good number,” said Charles Steindel, an analyst for the research and educational think tank The Garden State Initiative.
NFL・
KPVI Newschannel 6
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away
Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts getting municipal infrastructure improvements
(The Center Square) – Newly signed legislation in Massachusetts will provide millions for municipal infrastructure improvements. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed MassTRAC legislation into law to provide funding that is designed to prop up municipal infrastructure needs throughout the state with an $11.4 billion investment. The funds are earmarked for roads, bridges, and environmental infrastructure.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Vermont using $12.5M to purchase new e-buses
(The Center Square) – Vermont has received $12.5 million in taxpayer money to purchase new buses for its public transportation system. The state’s Agency of Transportation announced it plans to purchase nine electric buses through two grant programs through the Federal Transportation Agency. “These latest FTA awards reflect...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NACL announces Maryland state chair
CONWAY, Ark. — National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) Founder and President State Sen. Jason Rapert (R-AR) have announced the addition of Delegate Richard “Ric” Metzgar as the NACL State Chair for the state of Maryland. “I am proud to announce that Delegate Metzgar has joined the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey to lower gas tax one cent per gallon in October
This will be the second year in a row the gas tax has decreased, after last year's 8.3-cent dip. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by one penny per gallon starting October 1, with state officials crediting a rise in gas consumption over the last 12 months even as the average cost of gas has spiked.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Christian group sues AG Nessel over civil rights interpretation
(The Center Square) – A Christian health care group says that Michigan’s recently reinterpreted civil rights law relating to sexual orientation and gender identity violates its constitutional right to religion. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Christian Healthcare Centers, a Michigan faith-based medical nonprofit, sued Attorney General Dana Nessel,...
Comments / 0