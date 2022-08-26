We had a lovely stay a the Dolphin. Staff was helpful and friendly. Room was fine with comfortable beds. Convenient to be able to walk or take a boat to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. For Magic Kingdom would suggest walking to yacht club and taking Disney bus there and after park taking the bus to either Boardwalk or Beach and Yacht Club and walking to the Dolphin. I will say that if your reservation. Is linked to the My Disney Experience App, it may become unlinked and you would have to go the Disney website to link it again. This happened after we checked in as well as any time we edited the reservation. After speaking with a Dolphin, it seems like a glitch on Disney's end and not the hotels. The hotel gives water bottles every day and those came in handy when we went to the parks where we could refill them a few times. Would definitely stay again.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO