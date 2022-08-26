ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nomadlawyer.org

Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL

The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
Inside the Magic

Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap

At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
Orlando, FL
TripAdvisor Blog

Walt Disney World Dolphin Rooms Pictures & Reviews (Orlando, FL)

We had a lovely stay a the Dolphin. Staff was helpful and friendly. Room was fine with comfortable beds. Convenient to be able to walk or take a boat to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. For Magic Kingdom would suggest walking to yacht club and taking Disney bus there and after park taking the bus to either Boardwalk or Beach and Yacht Club and walking to the Dolphin. I will say that if your reservation. Is linked to the My Disney Experience App, it may become unlinked and you would have to go the Disney website to link it again. This happened after we checked in as well as any time we edited the reservation. After speaking with a Dolphin, it seems like a glitch on Disney's end and not the hotels. The hotel gives water bottles every day and those came in handy when we went to the parks where we could refill them a few times. Would definitely stay again.
allears.net

2024 Will Bring Epic New Restaurants To Orlando

It’s no secret that there’s so much to do in Orlando. Of course, you’ve got Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Sea World Orlando you can visit for theme park visits, but there are also plenty of other restaurants and attractions outside of those parks. Pointe Orlando is an outdoor shopping center in the I-Drive area that has just announced they have three new immersive bar and restaurant concepts for 2024.
treasurecoast.com

Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations

Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?
twicetoldtale.org

Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel

Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
Inhabitat.com

New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green

Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
msn.com

Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
Inside the Magic

Serious Criminal Charges Sought Against SeaWorld After Disturbing Attack

Criminal charges are being sought against SeaWorld following a shocking incident that involved an Orca attack. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
