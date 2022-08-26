Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL
The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Publicly Apologizes After Prolonged Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Universal Orlando Resort recently apologized for the prolonged closure of its popular attraction, Revenge of the Mummy, and the disappointment it has caused among so many fans. At this point, there is only one announcement Universal Orlando Resort fans want to hear. And it is not related to Epic Universe,...
TripAdvisor Blog
Walt Disney World Dolphin Rooms Pictures & Reviews (Orlando, FL)
We had a lovely stay a the Dolphin. Staff was helpful and friendly. Room was fine with comfortable beds. Convenient to be able to walk or take a boat to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. For Magic Kingdom would suggest walking to yacht club and taking Disney bus there and after park taking the bus to either Boardwalk or Beach and Yacht Club and walking to the Dolphin. I will say that if your reservation. Is linked to the My Disney Experience App, it may become unlinked and you would have to go the Disney website to link it again. This happened after we checked in as well as any time we edited the reservation. After speaking with a Dolphin, it seems like a glitch on Disney's end and not the hotels. The hotel gives water bottles every day and those came in handy when we went to the parks where we could refill them a few times. Would definitely stay again.
allears.net
2024 Will Bring Epic New Restaurants To Orlando
It’s no secret that there’s so much to do in Orlando. Of course, you’ve got Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Sea World Orlando you can visit for theme park visits, but there are also plenty of other restaurants and attractions outside of those parks. Pointe Orlando is an outdoor shopping center in the I-Drive area that has just announced they have three new immersive bar and restaurant concepts for 2024.
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights 31 Entrance Marquee Finally Rises at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort is getting settled for the September 2 kick off of Halloween Horror Nights 31 with signage installed over Universal Studio’s archway entrance. The center banner is an orange full moon with “Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights” shown on the front continuing with “select nights Sept 2 – Oct 31.”
Bubbakoo’s Opens Landmark Orlando, FL Store
With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this is the first location in the country testing a sports bar
treasurecoast.com
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?
twicetoldtale.org
Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel
Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
A Weekend in Florida: Orlando and Visiting My Best Friend
We all need a little weekend getaway every now and then. Staycations are nice but sometimes, you want to go to a place that's further than areas close to you. A change in scenery or pace is what your mind and body need sometimes.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
WDW News Today
Some Favorites Already Removed as Reduced Menu Debuts at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
We stopped in at Connections Eatery in EPCOT today and noticed two menu items have been removed: the Banh Mi Burger and the Mediterranean Burger. Here are the menu boards from inside Connections Eatery this morning:. Notably missing from these boards are the “Banh Mi Burger” and the “Mediterranean Burger”....
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
disneydining.com
Surfs up: Bad Guest Behavior Continues With FOUNTAIN SURFING!?!?
Disney Springs certainly sees its fair share of action. From 8-hour lines to buy a cookie, to bringing a grill from home to have a cookout…there’s no shortage of things in the Springs to make you go “huh”? Today we can add surfing to that list.
Inhabitat.com
New terminal at Orlando International Airport goes for green
Central Florida has huge tourist draws like Walt Disney World Resort, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and many famous beaches. So the Orlando International Airport MCO — one of the world’s ten busiest airports by passenger volume — is debuting a new terminal to keep up with demand. It’s ginormous, full of natural light and has lots of sustainability features.
Art’s Sandwich Shop celebrates 50 years in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world-famous Art’s Sandwich Shop in Orlando is turning 50 this year. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns were at the shop this week to help celebrate. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both leaders were there before the lunch...
msn.com
Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every...
Inside the Magic
Serious Criminal Charges Sought Against SeaWorld After Disturbing Attack
Criminal charges are being sought against SeaWorld following a shocking incident that involved an Orca attack. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
