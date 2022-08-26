Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community members hold 'Rally Against Hate'
To show support for the women who were assaulted and for Plano's Asian population as a whole, South Asian American Voter Education, Engagement and Empowerment (SAAVE) Texas held a rally against hate at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park. Speakers including Ramiro Luna of Somos Texas, Plano activist Rekha Shenoy,...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jackie Kopsa, The Colony’s Community Services Director, and love about her life of service — and fun!
Jackie Kopsa has been employed with The Colony full-time since 2002, but even before that, her first job with Parks and Recreation in The Colony was as a part-time rec leader while she was in college. Kopsa also spent a few summers serving as the Kidz Kamp director. Her first...
starlocalmedia.com
It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands
It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jenny Mathison-Foster, who creates handmade hats in a historic McKinney venue
Jenny Mathison-Foster got hooked to hat making after reading an article about the practice. Today, she is a milliner who makes handmade creations at her shop, located in the historic McKinney Cotton Mill. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite's Rachel Lopez, an advocate for Mesquite's Hispanic community
Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
starlocalmedia.com
The Storehouse in Collin County expands its services for growing community need
From serving one family to serving over 1,300 each week, the Storehouse at Collin County continues growing to meet community need. A new addition to the Storehouse’s several services is an education program called The Academy, providing classes covering job skills, life skills and English classes to help community members thrive.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward
Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Crazy Racist Karen in Plano Arrested for Attacking Indian-American Women In Parking Lot
A video of a racist Karen in Plano, Texas has gone super viral. She was arrested following an incident caught on video showed her screaming profanities and physically attacking several Indian-American women in a parking lot, telling them to go back to their own country. Fifty-eight-year-old Esmeralda Upton was certainly...
Large fire burns future site of apartment complex in Rockwall County
Several agencies are responding to a fire at a construction site in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning, officials say. The blaze started just before 6 a.m.
Christian cell phone company, Patriot Mobile, backed Texas 'Don't Say Trans’ school board
The wireless service spent over half-a-million dollars.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council dedicates $138,000 to rapid rehousing for homeless
The city of Plano is continuing its efforts toward combatting homelessness. The Plano City Council adopted a contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for $138,815 to provide services and housing to combat homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Anna Koenig, a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Lovejoy ISD
Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD. This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
Mexican American Karen Caught On Video Attacking Indian Women Could Face Hate Crime Charge
Esmeralda Upton could face additional charges for racially attacking a group of Indian women, according to Plano police. The post Mexican American Karen Caught On Video Attacking Indian Women Could Face Hate Crime Charge appeared first on NewsOne.
starlocalmedia.com
Child's 'letter to God' leads to McKinney man's 35-years sentence
A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
fox4news.com
Community helping support Prosper cheerleader who suffered brain injury during practice
PROSPER, Texas - The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader injured during practice. Haylee Alexander was injured while at a cheer gym. The talented teen is a cheerleader for a competitive cheer team and the local school team. The 15-year-old remains in the ICU in Plano. There’s an old saying...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
Comments / 0