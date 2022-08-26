ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Plano community members hold 'Rally Against Hate'

To show support for the women who were assaulted and for Plano's Asian population as a whole, South Asian American Voter Education, Engagement and Empowerment (SAAVE) Texas held a rally against hate at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park. Speakers including Ramiro Luna of Somos Texas, Plano activist Rekha Shenoy,...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands

It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
CELINA, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite's Rachel Lopez, an advocate for Mesquite's Hispanic community

Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward

Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
PLANO, TX
#State Highway#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Anna Koenig, a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Lovejoy ISD

Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD. This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Child's 'letter to God' leads to McKinney man's 35-years sentence

A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX

