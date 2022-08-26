Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Setlist: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour in Hershey
Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball Tour to Hershey Park Stadium on Sunday night, playing her only Philadelphia region stop on her summer stadium tour 100 miles to the west. The pop superstar was at her most over the top theatrical in a 23 song 2-hour, 10-minute show that began with early hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” performed atop a massive stage set inspired by brutalist architecture.
Lady Gaga performing in Hershey tonight
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
abc27.com
Lady Gaga becomes highest grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball” made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 28, and became the highest grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history. Hersheypark Stadium’s previous highest-grossing record was held by The Rolling Stones in 2005. Additionally, Lady Gaga’s Aug....
lebtown.com
Harvest Fair returns to Schaeffer Farm over weekend of Sept. 17-18
Historic Schaefferstown Inc. will host its annual Harvest Fair at the Schaeffer Farm in eastern Lebanon County on the weekend of Sept. 17-18. Saturday 9/17 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 9/18 – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities will include cider pressing, apple butter making, games,...
Blue Ridge Summit Library Celebrates 100 Years
On Saturday, September the 24th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Blue Ridge Summit Library invites you to help them celebrate their 100th birthday. The Blue Ridge Summit Free Library will celebrate its centennial anniversary with a community birthday party featuring historical displays, storytime sessions, and live entertainment for kids by artist/musician Mark DeRose.
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
Ready, Set, Explore! with the Lancaster Barnstormers
Join us for Ready, Set, Explore! with the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, September 18 from 11am – 2pm at Clipper Magazine Stadium (650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603). For the first time in Central PA, take a picture with Xavier Riddle from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum!...
lebtown.com
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands
The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Lancaster City 10-year-old and his mom host an art show for good cause
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Most ten-year-old kids find interest in things like the Roadblock app, TikTok, and...
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
local21news.com
$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
Kutztown University honors first Black graduate, long-time teacher in Reading
Bessie Reese Crenshaw, Kutztown University’s first Black graduate, was honored by the school Thursday. The graduate of the class of 1950 was presented with the Kutztown University President’s Medal for her being a trailblazer at the school. University President Kenneth S. Hawkins said he learned about Reese Crenshaw...
Reenactors gather for World War II encampment weekend
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is turning into a military camp for the weekend. Around 50 reenactors set up their campsites on Friday in preparation for World War II encampment weekend. The railroad society has organized this weekend for the past six years to...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
