Hershey, PA

msn.com

Setlist: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour in Hershey

Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball Tour to Hershey Park Stadium on Sunday night, playing her only Philadelphia region stop on her summer stadium tour 100 miles to the west. The pop superstar was at her most over the top theatrical in a 23 song 2-hour, 10-minute show that began with early hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” performed atop a massive stage set inspired by brutalist architecture.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lady Gaga becomes highest grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball” made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 28, and became the highest grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history. Hersheypark Stadium’s previous highest-grossing record was held by The Rolling Stones in 2005. Additionally, Lady Gaga’s Aug....
HERSHEY, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Hershey, PA
Entertainment
fcfreepress

Blue Ridge Summit Library Celebrates 100 Years

On Saturday, September the 24th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Blue Ridge Summit Library invites you to help them celebrate their 100th birthday. The Blue Ridge Summit Free Library will celebrate its centennial anniversary with a community birthday party featuring historical displays, storytime sessions, and live entertainment for kids by artist/musician Mark DeRose.
BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT, PA
abc27.com

Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Person
Jon Schmidt
Person
Steven Sharp Nelson
WITF

Ready, Set, Explore! with the Lancaster Barnstormers

Join us for Ready, Set, Explore! with the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, September 18 from 11am – 2pm at Clipper Magazine Stadium (650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603). For the first time in Central PA, take a picture with Xavier Riddle from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum!...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX 43

Reenactors gather for World War II encampment weekend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is turning into a military camp for the weekend. Around 50 reenactors set up their campsites on Friday in preparation for World War II encampment weekend. The railroad society has organized this weekend for the past six years to...
RED LION, PA
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

