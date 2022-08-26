ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York lawmakers seek better tracking of gun purchases

New York state lawmakers are trying to enlist the major credit card companies in an effort to better track firearms purchases and help flag potentially suspicious buys. A group of 50 lawmakers led by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Chantel Jackson released a letter on Monday urging credit card CEOs at Mastercard and American Express to make a coding change that would enable them to categorize gun dealers as a distinct group of sellers.
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
How New York is entering the next COVID-19 pandemic phase

Public health officials are gearing up for another rise in COVID-19 cases this fall and winter. And as booster shots are rolled out, pandemic guidances relaxed and COVID-19 test kits no longer available for free through the mail from the federal government, the next phase could be a major test for returning to a semblance of normal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a...
ARIZONA STATE
New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
JACKSON, MS
Dark Side of the Sun: A Spectrum News 1 Special

TEXAS — In the summer of 2022, Texans hit a new record for energy demand — topping previous records that had stood over three years. Power plants were taxed harder than ever before. And playing a huge role in meeting that record demand — a surge of power from the sun.
TEXAS STATE
Bear hunting season opens in Maine

Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
MAINE STATE
Foods and stands that won't break the bank at the State Fair

Everyone loves a bargain, especially with prices rising. But how can you get a bargain meal at the state fair?. There are several spots on the fairgrounds where you can get food for a low price point. Here’s an example of a meal on a budget you could find at...
RESTAURANTS
Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
GLEN ROSE, TX

