The first League of Women Voters of New Ulm forums will be tonight (Wednesday) at the New Ulm City Hall Council Chambers. The first forum will start at five and feature the New Ulm Mayoral Candidates – Kathleen Backer and Ron Wendinger. The second forum tonight will feature candidates for New Ulm City Council Ward Four Larry Mack and Michelle Markgraf. The forums are open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend. Questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance by email at lwvnewulm@lwnmn.org. Questions will also be taken from those in attendance. The forum will be rebroadcast on KNUJ Thursday evening at 6 pm. The next round of forums will be September 7 and will feature the two candidates for Senate District 15 Gary Dahms and Anita Gaul at 5. A second forum at 6 will feature the candidates for MN House District 15 B Tom Kuester and Paul Torkelson. The final round of forums will be September 14 and that will start at 6 and feature the six candidates for the ISD 88 school board.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO