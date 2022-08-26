Read full article on original website
J.W “Jake” Shiveley II
J.W. “Jake” Shiveley II age 89, of Springfield, passed away on August 29, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will be held at the St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Denton Bennet. Interment will be at the Springfield City Cemetery.
RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH TURNS FATAL
A crash in Renville County that injured three, one critically has turned fatal. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo has died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday around 12:45 pm eight miles south of Danube. Huntley was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Calin Huntley of Montevideo who was taken to Health-Partners in Olivia with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Their vehicle was struck by a Subaru SUV driven by Derek Voss of Omaha, Nebraska who was treated for minor injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
2-YEAR-OLD FOUND AFTER MISSING FOR SEVERAL HOURS IN CORN FIELD
A two-year-old was found safe after being missing for several hours in a corn field between Evan and Morgan. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon to 230th street after the report of a child that walked into a corn field north of the property. The child was found shortly before 7 pm and treated and released at the scene. The Redwood, Brown and Stearns County Sheriff’s Offices along with New Ulm Police, Morgan police, DNR, state patrol and many area fire departments and local volunteers assisted in finding the child.
MANUFACTURED FIRST-HALF TAXES DUE WEDNESDAY
The first half of manufactured home property taxes is due Wednesday (August 31st). The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents that to avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurers’ office on thhe second floor of the Brown County Courthouse in New Ulm. Or you can pay them at the Brown County License Bureau at 1900 North Franklin in New Ulm. If you are paying by mail, it needs to be mailed and postmarked by August 31st or placed in the drop box in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off of Washington Street. Manufactured home property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using Echeck, debit or credit card. You can find out more at www.co.brown.mn.us.
Cathy Flannery
Cathy Flannery age 82, of Watertown, SD, formerly of Sleepy Eye, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Avantara Watertown Assisted Living in Watertown. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am prior to the service in the North Entrance of the church. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow the burial in the Social Room in the lower level of the church.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUMS
The first League of Women Voters of New Ulm forums will be tonight (Wednesday) at the New Ulm City Hall Council Chambers. The first forum will start at five and feature the New Ulm Mayoral Candidates – Kathleen Backer and Ron Wendinger. The second forum tonight will feature candidates for New Ulm City Council Ward Four Larry Mack and Michelle Markgraf. The forums are open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend. Questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance by email at lwvnewulm@lwnmn.org. Questions will also be taken from those in attendance. The forum will be rebroadcast on KNUJ Thursday evening at 6 pm. The next round of forums will be September 7 and will feature the two candidates for Senate District 15 Gary Dahms and Anita Gaul at 5. A second forum at 6 will feature the candidates for MN House District 15 B Tom Kuester and Paul Torkelson. The final round of forums will be September 14 and that will start at 6 and feature the six candidates for the ISD 88 school board.
