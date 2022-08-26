ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22

Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house.  When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
msn.com

Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins

Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more

Program Coordinator. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator for Project T, its transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities. The position will be responsible for providing direct service and individualized support to trans and gender-nonconforming program participants living in the company's transitional housing. Pays $20/hour.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
WITF

President Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh area on Labor Day

President Joe Biden will make another Labor Day appearance in Pittsburgh, the White House confirmed Monday morning. Biden will make stops in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” the White House said in a brief statement that provided no time or location details.
CBS Pittsburgh

Longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President Jack Shea dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jack Shea, the longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President, has died.Shea began his union career in 1967.In 1998, he became the Labor Council President, retiring in 2017.Current Labor Council leader Darrin Kelly says the labor movement in Western Pa. is as strong as it because of Shea.County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says Shea believed in giving back. 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh International Airport Home to First-of-Its-Kind Microgrid Powering Entire Facility with Natural Gas and Solar Energy

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is the first airport in the world to be completely powered by natural gas and solar energy as part of its microgrid. The first-of-its kind microgrid, completed in 2021, increases resilience, maximizes public safety and makes PIT one of the most site-hardened airports in the world. The microgrid is part of a larger sustainability effort by the airport that includes employing alternative fuel strategies, repopulating the honeybee population and striving for LEED Silver Certification in its terminal modernization program. 
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh schools and police show no hurry to reach cooperative agreement as new school year begins

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (left) and Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters. (Photo courtesy of Jason Cohn for Pittsburgh Public Schools) As schoolhouse doors open, Pittsburgh’s district and its police bureau remain in apparent defiance of a 12-year-old law requiring that they agree on communication and coordination. by Charlie...
healthleadersmedia.com

Allegheny Health Network Creates Its Own Internal Travel Nurse Program

'Work Your Way' offers full-time benefits, along with premium pay and flexibility. A new mobile internal staffing model atAllegheny Health Network (AHN) will reduce the health system’s reliance on contracted agency nurses while providing their employees with a flexible work option. Called Work Your Way, the new program is...
