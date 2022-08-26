Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
nextpittsburgh.com
How does Duquesne Light connect your home to Pittsburgh’s electric grid?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered how Duquesne Light Co. moves electricity around Pittsburgh. When we started planning this shoot with the folks at Duquesne Light, they sent a list of the gear that I needed in order to film inside one of their substations:. • 4...
Home Décor creditor calls for liquidation as customers demand money back
PITTSBURGH — During a bankruptcy court hearing in Georgia on Monday, customers of Home Décor Outlets hoped for answers about whether they would get any of their money back. The furniture store closed its Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue without warning earlier this year, leaving many customers without their furniture or refunds of layaway payments.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more
Program Coordinator. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator for Project T, its transitional housing space for QTBIPOC homeless communities. The position will be responsible for providing direct service and individualized support to trans and gender-nonconforming program participants living in the company's transitional housing. Pays $20/hour.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
WEST NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. The 16th century-inspired festival includes a wide variety of talented performers, including fire breathers, extreme bubble artists and falconers. Two contests were held as part of the festival’s “Celtic weekend,” including the “think you can jig”...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania. Here are the games we’re covering this Friday on Skylights:. Upper St. Clair at North Hills. Steel Valley at Sto-Rox Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
President Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh area on Labor Day
President Joe Biden will make another Labor Day appearance in Pittsburgh, the White House confirmed Monday morning. Biden will make stops in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” the White House said in a brief statement that provided no time or location details.
Longtime Allegheny Co. Labor Council President Jack Shea dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jack Shea, the longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President, has died.Shea began his union career in 1967.In 1998, he became the Labor Council President, retiring in 2017.Current Labor Council leader Darrin Kelly says the labor movement in Western Pa. is as strong as it because of Shea.County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says Shea believed in giving back.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Point Park program allows those with other degrees to pursue teaching career
Over the course of Craig Johnston’s 20-year engineering career, the thought of becoming a teacher often crossed his mind. But it wasn’t until 2020 — months before the covid-19 pandemic would shut down most aspects of day-to-day life — that Johnston took the leap. In January...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers eye stronger guidelines as school districts enhance security measures
Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Pennsylvania lawmakers approved a grant program with the goal of getting $300 million to state school districts for security upgrades. Four years after the killing of 17 people, schools in Western Pennsylvania are continuing to make...
pittsburghgreenstory.com
Pittsburgh International Airport Home to First-of-Its-Kind Microgrid Powering Entire Facility with Natural Gas and Solar Energy
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is the first airport in the world to be completely powered by natural gas and solar energy as part of its microgrid. The first-of-its kind microgrid, completed in 2021, increases resilience, maximizes public safety and makes PIT one of the most site-hardened airports in the world. The microgrid is part of a larger sustainability effort by the airport that includes employing alternative fuel strategies, repopulating the honeybee population and striving for LEED Silver Certification in its terminal modernization program.
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
msn.com
PennDOT seeks federal grant to upgrade Fort Duquesne, West End and McKees Rocks bridges
For years, PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni has talked about needing several hundred million dollars to upgrade three of Pittsburgh’s signature bridges: Fort Duquesne, West End and McKees Rocks. Now, the state Department of Transportation has bundled the projects as a package in an effort to win a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh schools and police show no hurry to reach cooperative agreement as new school year begins
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (left) and Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters. (Photo courtesy of Jason Cohn for Pittsburgh Public Schools) As schoolhouse doors open, Pittsburgh’s district and its police bureau remain in apparent defiance of a 12-year-old law requiring that they agree on communication and coordination. by Charlie...
Tom Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments without a plan to bring Republicans to the table
Barbara Williams’ daughter died 19 years ago, leaving a 2-year-old granddaughter to care for. She moved from Homewood to Sharpsburg soon after, and she “had to learn to adjust.” But then her husband passed away. And she became confined to her wheelchair and couldn’t work. She...
healthleadersmedia.com
Allegheny Health Network Creates Its Own Internal Travel Nurse Program
'Work Your Way' offers full-time benefits, along with premium pay and flexibility. A new mobile internal staffing model atAllegheny Health Network (AHN) will reduce the health system’s reliance on contracted agency nurses while providing their employees with a flexible work option. Called Work Your Way, the new program is...
