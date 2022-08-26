Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT Trends-Corn up 7-11 cents; wheat up 2-4 cents; soy down 7-9 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat firming on spillover strength from...
GRAINS-Corn hits 2-month high after U.S. crop forecast cut due to hot, dry weather
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures set a two-month high on Monday after a U.S. crop inspection tour last week projected harvests would fall short of government estimates due to hot, dry weather. Wheat futures also rallied, while soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast...
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
China eastern provinces' rice output hit by high temperatures - agri minister
Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's agriculture minister expressed concern for the country's autumn grain production, according to a ministry statement on Monday, and said high temperatures and drought have hit rice production in the eastern Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. China's agriculture ministry cited Tang Renjian as saying that it is...
Russian wheat prices fall with rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the arrival of the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that exports remained sluggish. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $10 to $315 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 660,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 850,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It expects the shipments to accelerate in coming weeks. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $312-318 per tonne compared to $334-337 a week ago. Russia remained mostly dry last week and is expected to be dry and hotter than usual this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 928,000 hectares compared to 1.0 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,925 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part ($199.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,025 rbls/t +75 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t -$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $886.7/t -$80.6 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 25: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 105.2 78.9 17.7 Crop, as of same 86.4 63.2 15.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.82 4.22 3.26 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.80 3.09 2.49 date in 2021 Harvested area, 27.6 18.7 5.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 30.9 20.5 6.2 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 59.8750 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Russia to extend export tax for soybeans, ban on rapeseed exports
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to extend its export tax on soybeans for two years until Aug. 31, 2024 and a partial ban on rapeseed exports for six months until Feb. 1 next year, the economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Exports of rapeseed will be...
China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it will release pork reserves from September to ensure meat supply during upcoming holidays when demand typically increases. Pork prices have risen rapidly in recent months amid tighter supply and as farmers held back from selling hogs. (Reporting by...
UPDATE 1-Agritel ups French wheat crop estimate, sees maize at 21st-century low
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Consultancy Agritel on Tuesday increased slightly its estimate of this year's French soft wheat crop but warned the European Union's top grain producer was heading for its worst maize harvest this century. In a cereal market update, it put the 2022 soft wheat crop at...
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year
Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 8% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.004 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
CORRECTED-China's July sow herd +0.5% m/m, -5.3% y/y- agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of July was at 42.98 million heads, down 5.3% from the same period last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
3 Big Things Today, August 29, 2022
1. Corn Higher, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading. Corn was higher in overnight trading after the Pro Farmer Crop Tour indicated reduced year-over-year production while soybeans were lower as participants forecast larger output. U.S. corn growers are expected to produce 13.759 billion bushels on yield of 168.1 bushels an acre,...
TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates
Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Tuesday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – SEVENTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,637,050 T 7,470,400 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,367,050 T 7,208,400 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 15,004,100 T 14,678,800 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 876,050 T 961,350 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 2,172,100 T 2,091,350 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 49,000 T 54,900 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 123,700 T 140,820 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 52,590 T 53,565 T 57,672 T WINTER CROPS - FIRST PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2022 LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATES 2021 ESTIMATE 2022 Wheat Area 560,100 ha 553,900 ha 523,500 ha Production 2,178,935 T -- 2,285,000 T Barley Area 101,000 ha 106,600 ha 94,730 ha Production 370,350 T -- 334,000 T Canola Area 123,360 ha 121,200 ha 100,000 ha Production 197,880 T -- 198,100 T Oats Area 28,150 ha 30,150 ha 36,250 ha Production 43,880 T -- 59,000 T Sweet Lupine Area 21,000 ha 30,000 ha 22,000 ha Production 21,000 T -- 28,600 T (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)
Vietnam 2022 rice exports to rise to 6.3-6.5 mln tonnes - food association
HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports are expected to rise to 6.3 million-6.5 million tonnes this year from 6.24 million tonnes last year on strong demand, the chairman of the country's food association said on Tuesday. "So far this year, exports have risen strongly, and we expect to...
Prices close mixed | Monday, August 29, 2022
At the end of the trading day, prices closed in line with the trend from earlier in the day. September corn closed up 14¢ while September soybeans closed down 67¢. CBOT wheat closed up 35¢. KC wheat is up 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 23¢.
UPDATE 1-Thailand, Vietnam to cooperate in raising rice price in global market - official
BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate in raising the price of rice in the global market, a Thai agricultural official said on Monday, following months of talks aimed in part at improving rural incomes. "This is ... the first time Thailand and Vietnam ......
Farmers see intensive management pay in a dry year
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
Indian traders jump the gun with sugar export deals
MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian traders have signed deals to export 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar in the coming season as advantageous market conditions counter the risk of agreeing contracts before India announces its 2022/23 export policy, trade sources said. The government imposed restrictions on overseas sugar sales for...
