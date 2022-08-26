Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost is getting roasted for wild decision-making vs. Northwestern
Nebraska looked like it was about to run away with things after a strong third quarter. Instead, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead, eventually leading to a Northwestern score to bring it within a touchdown. Here’s Northwestern’s ensuing scoring play....
saturdaytradition.com
No. 1 prospect out of Maryland announces B1G commitment
Brad Underwood has added his first commitment to the Fighting Illini’s 2023 Class. 4-star power forward Amani Hansberry chose Illinois over Miami, Penn State, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Hansberry, a 6-foot-8 prospect out of Maryland, could make an immediate impact for the Fighting Illini the second he steps on...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo's new contract provides opportunity for special role with MSU in the event he retires, per report
Tom Izzo agreed to a contract extension that made him a Spartan for life on Aug. 11. Further details about what will be waiting for Izzo once he decides to retire have come out per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. His new contract gives him the chance to...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
saturdaytradition.com
Aviva Stadium releases statements on technical issues for Nebraska versus Northwestern
B1G football kicked off Saturday, seeing Illinois come out on top against Wyoming while Northwestern took care of business against Nebraska. The Dublin, Ireland setting was a hit for B1G kickoff. Fans travelled well, perhaps too well for the services at Aviva Stadium. Shortly after kick, kiosks around the stadium...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost appears to throw assistants under the bus after Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Scott Frost and Nebraska started the season 0-1 after the disappointing 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Nebraska’s offense, led by new coordinator Mark Whipple, managed to get 466 total yards against the Wildcats defense. New quarterback Casey Thompson also threw for 355 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Running back Anthony Grant eclipsed the 100-yard mark and 2 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern OL coach reacts on Scott Frost's excessive puking comments after Week 0 win
Northwestern escaped Week 0 with a 31-28 upset win over Nebraska. Although the Cornhuskers started off strong in the first half, the Wildcats came roaring back in the second half and outplayed Nebraska down the stretch. It was a huge win for Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern. The Wildcats offense racked...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska
Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Sky Conference throws shade at Nebraska with epic response to tweet
The Big Sky Conference might be best known for the talented teams in the conference. They might soon be known for throwing some seriously savage shade against Nebraska. During Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, someone tweeted that Nebraska might be looking at a move to the Big Sky with how things are going in the Big Ten. The Big Sky responded, and well… see for yourself:
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum comments on Scott Frost, Nebraska: 'They're in dire straights'
Paul Finebaum, as well as just about everyone in the country who follows college football, know feel Scott Frost’s time in Lincoln, Nebraska is almost up. He compared Nebraska’s current situation to that of Clay Helton’s tenure at USC. “They’re in dire straights, because every one is...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum: Ohio State 'has all the pressure' in Week 1 matchup with Notre Dame
Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to give his take on the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup. The ball is in Ohio State’s court, Finebaum says. Part of the reason why he believes that Ohio State will be feeling the pressure ie because a lot of people are predicting that the Buckeyes are going to just dominate the Fighting Irish.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Jim Harbaugh just changed the way coaches will handle QB competitions
Jim Harbaugh has made a decision about his starting quarterback by making no decision. If you’re confused, follow along. And welcome to the world of protecting your roster, circa 2022. Harbaugh announced Saturday that he, as Michigan coach (and apparently King Solomon), would split the starting job in half....
saturdaytradition.com
Fighting Illini defense speaks on strong effort versus Wyoming
The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst says Miami is working to flip pair of OSU commits out of Florida
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports spoke about a recent development with a pair of Ohio State commits. The Miami Hurricanes are trying to convince them to come to South Florida instead. Ivins is talking about WR Brandon Inniss (5-star commit) and RB Mark Fletcher (4-star commit), who are both top talents...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh rolls the dice with unique QB plan. It's bold, novel and rather risky
So, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans to start Cade McNamara in Week 1 vs. Colorado State, then flip to JJ McCarthy for Week 2 vs. Hawaii. This is very unorthodox for Harbaugh; maybe he’s trying to placate the Wolverines masses. Apparently, the cries for McCarthy can no longer be ignored. Harbaugh is going to give the rabid fans what they want to see: 5-star 2021 recruit McCarthy with a “fair shot” at taking over the starting duties.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost's record in one-possession games hits near-historic level after loss to Northwestern
Scott Frost cannot catch a break as he is now 5-21 in one-score games as the head coach of Nebraska. Nebraska is the first Power 5 team in the nation to lose 9 consecutive one-possession games since 2014-16. Last season, Nebraska lost 8 of the 9 games within one possession....
