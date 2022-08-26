ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost is getting roasted for wild decision-making vs. Northwestern

Nebraska looked like it was about to run away with things after a strong third quarter. Instead, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead, eventually leading to a Northwestern score to bring it within a touchdown. Here’s Northwestern’s ensuing scoring play....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

No. 1 prospect out of Maryland announces B1G commitment

Brad Underwood has added his first commitment to the Fighting Illini’s 2023 Class. 4-star power forward Amani Hansberry chose Illinois over Miami, Penn State, Auburn and Virginia Tech. Hansberry, a 6-foot-8 prospect out of Maryland, could make an immediate impact for the Fighting Illini the second he steps on...
MARYLAND STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost appears to throw assistants under the bus after Nebraska's loss to Northwestern

Scott Frost and Nebraska started the season 0-1 after the disappointing 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Nebraska’s offense, led by new coordinator Mark Whipple, managed to get 466 total yards against the Wildcats defense. New quarterback Casey Thompson also threw for 355 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Running back Anthony Grant eclipsed the 100-yard mark and 2 touchdowns.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Underwood
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska

Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Big Sky Conference throws shade at Nebraska with epic response to tweet

The Big Sky Conference might be best known for the talented teams in the conference. They might soon be known for throwing some seriously savage shade against Nebraska. During Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, someone tweeted that Nebraska might be looking at a move to the Big Sky with how things are going in the Big Ten. The Big Sky responded, and well… see for yourself:
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Illini Guardians#Illinois Athletics
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum: Ohio State 'has all the pressure' in Week 1 matchup with Notre Dame

Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to give his take on the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup. The ball is in Ohio State’s court, Finebaum says. Part of the reason why he believes that Ohio State will be feeling the pressure ie because a lot of people are predicting that the Buckeyes are going to just dominate the Fighting Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Fighting Illini defense speaks on strong effort versus Wyoming

The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh rolls the dice with unique QB plan. It's bold, novel and rather risky

So, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans to start Cade McNamara in Week 1 vs. Colorado State, then flip to JJ McCarthy for Week 2 vs. Hawaii. This is very unorthodox for Harbaugh; maybe he’s trying to placate the Wolverines masses. Apparently, the cries for McCarthy can no longer be ignored. Harbaugh is going to give the rabid fans what they want to see: 5-star 2021 recruit McCarthy with a “fair shot” at taking over the starting duties.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy