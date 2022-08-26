Read full article on original website
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks
Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Fans speculate Tom Brady got plastic surgery during mysterious 11-day absence
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 13 days away from kicking off their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. While the three-time MVP quarterback is "only" 20th on ESPN's annual top 100 players rankings, few would be surprised if the now-45-year-old turned in yet another MVP-caliber campaign.
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season
Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
Report: 49ers GM John Lynch 'prefers' not to face Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The final round of NFL roster cuts are due by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that he believed that the team was getting "pretty close" to cutting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. A couple of days later, it was reported that the...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Los Angeles start strong?
The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off right where it ended as the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Let's take a closer look at the NFL's opening night matchup between the Rams and Bills. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills...
The Titans Might Have A QB Controversy On Their Hands
The Tennessee Titans went out on a limb and selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a surprise pick, mostly because Willis was not expected to fall that far. Despite having Ryan Tannehill the Titans gave Willis a chance. Now, they might have...
Is running back Sony Michel a surprising release for the Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Sony Michel this past spring in an attempt to help solidify their running back group under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. At least initially, it seemed as if the 27-year-old Michel would slot in at RB1 in South Beach. This is a group...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
New York Giants have a lowkey standout offensive tackle who could make 53-man roster
The New York Giants are preparing to cut their roster down to 53 men with the deadline at 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. There will be a multitude of difficult decisions for the Giants brass, but one player who has made a great case for himself is Devery Hamilton. Hamilton...
Broncos LT Makes A Bold AFC West Prediction
The AFC of 2022 is the strongest conference the NFL has had in recent memory, and it could turn out to be the strongest conference the league has ever had in its history. Headlining the conference is the AFC West, which boasts four teams that are all thought to be Super Bowl contenders.
Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts
Ealy signed with the team with two weeks left in the preseason. He was a long shot to make the roster, but the team was hoping something stuck as they continued to search for offensive line help. Mondeaux is a top practice squad candidate for the Steelers after spending the...
How the Steelers can upgrade offensive line through the trade market
The Steelers desperately need offensive line help. It is cutdown day in the NFL, and by 4 p.m. ET, rosters will be down to 53, but many will be far from finalized. The Steelers could try to turn trash into treasure and sign help off the scrap heap, or general manager Omar Khan could turn to the trade market. If Khan opts for the latter, there are candidates he could try to pry away.
