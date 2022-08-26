PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...

