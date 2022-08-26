Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
South Street Headhouse District Hosting South Street FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
Related
Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, community agencies to announce Justice Department Grant Award for Elder Justice Task Force
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by local nonprofit and legal advocacy organizations to announce hundreds of thousands of dollars in Department of Justice Office of Victims and Crime grant money that will be used to launch a new multidisciplinary collaborative for improving services for elder victims of crime.
Giordano: Fetterman Trashes Oz's Wealth, But Sends His Kids To Private School
Giordano swings over into a conversation centered on John Fetterman’s wealth, revealing that Fetterman, while using Mehmet Oz’s wealth against him in a campaign, sends his children to private school in lieu of the local public school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Philadelphia Citizen
WURD Radio Founder’s Day
On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
billypenn.com
9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you
Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
‘Just keep trying’: On the front lines of Philly’s strategy to clear homeless encampments
Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services has been refining its approach to encampments over the last few years, arriving at a strategy that relies heavily on people like Jomo Brown to coax encampment residents into more permanent living.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching
The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shoni Sanders?
"I sometimes look at her picture and I just say, 'Shoni, I'm sorry this happened to you,'" said her father, Jamie Sanders.
FBI agent shot in leg when weapon accidentally discharges at Philadelphia courthouse
An FBI agent was shot in the leg Monday morning when a gun accidentally went off in the loading dock area of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI agent accidentally shoots self in leg at federal building in Center City
An FBI agent accidentally discharged his weapon and shot himself in the leg Monday morning, sources told KYW Newsradio. It happened at the federal building on Seventh Street in Center City.
A police lieutenant in Philly who got fired for sending bestiality video recently got reinstated
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
Collider
Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia
Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
Kahlief Myrick’s death, gun violence beset new school year
When Philadelphia teacher Jane Fitzgerald learned about the death of her student Kahlief Myrick eighteen months ago, she performed a ritual that has grown far too familiar.Fitzgerald took out a pen and added his name to a list of South Philadelphia High School students killed by gun violence or stabbed to death. At the age of 16, Kahlief joined about 50 other names on the list covering Fitzgerald’s two decades at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Part of Mansfield Avenue renamed in honor of former lawmaker Tasco
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia street now has a new name in honor of a former lawmaker. Marian B. Tasco served on the Philadelphia City Council for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016.Saturday, a portion of Mansfield Avenue, between Vernon Road and Slocum Street in Northwest Philadelphia was named in her honor.Tasco also became a supporter of a workplace smoking ban after her husband died of lung cancer.
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire. Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
fox29.com
Philadelphia Police Department revamping Cold Case Unit as violence climbs
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is reforming its cold case investigation branch that was forced into dormancy as homicides surged across the city and stretched resources thin. "It was very unfortunate, but the cold cases ended up going by the wayside," Captain Jason Smith from the department's homicide unit...
Comments / 2