ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse

The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, community agencies to announce Justice Department Grant Award for Elder Justice Task Force

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by local nonprofit and legal advocacy organizations to announce hundreds of thousands of dollars in Department of Justice Office of Victims and Crime grant money that will be used to launch a new multidisciplinary collaborative for improving services for elder victims of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

WURD Radio Founder’s Day

On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you

Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Rizzo
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Washington Examiner

Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching

The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown University#Mass Incarceration#Sentencing Project#Philadelphia Police#College
Collider

Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia

Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Kahlief Myrick’s death, gun violence beset new school year

When Philadelphia teacher Jane Fitzgerald learned about the death of her student Kahlief Myrick eighteen months ago, she performed a ritual that has grown far too familiar.Fitzgerald took out a pen and added his name to a list of South Philadelphia High School students killed by gun violence or stabbed to death. At the age of 16, Kahlief joined about 50 other names on the list covering Fitzgerald’s two decades at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
CBS Philly

Part of Mansfield Avenue renamed in honor of former lawmaker Tasco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia street now has a new name in honor of a former lawmaker. Marian B. Tasco served on the Philadelphia City Council for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016.Saturday, a portion of Mansfield Avenue,  between Vernon Road and Slocum Street in Northwest Philadelphia was named in her honor.Tasco also became a supporter of a workplace smoking ban after her husband died of lung cancer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.  Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy