Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO