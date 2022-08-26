ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Gloria E. Ruffino
3d ago

This is just god awful!! That poor man losing his leg.. he must be traumatized. My thoughts and prayers for a very speedy recovery.

thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting

Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL

On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls. Media courtesy Manchester Township. Like this:. Rate:
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER

Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BAYVILLE MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR VIOLENT CARJACKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

