Read full article on original website
Gloria E. Ruffino
3d ago
This is just god awful!! That poor man losing his leg.. he must be traumatized. My thoughts and prayers for a very speedy recovery.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting
Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL
On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls. Media courtesy Manchester Township. Like this:. Rate:
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER
Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
ocscanner.news
OCEAN GATE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – CAR INTO POLE
Emergency personnel are responding to Ocean Gate Drive and West Chelsea for a report of a car striking a pole. We have no report on injuries at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BAYVILLE MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR VIOLENT CARJACKING
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.
Crime Has No Home in Toms River, Councilman Slams Hill Administration for Inaction Ahead of Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township officials today are being blamed for inaction to...
‘Sick wildlife’ temporarily closes Ocean County park
Outdoor enthusiasts are being cautioned to stay out of trouble -- by literally staying out of Double Trouble State Park, at least for now.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE
***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
Comments / 4