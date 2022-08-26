Juvenile student reportedly blackmailed with nude photo

Exponent File Photo

A student reported they were blackmailed Tuesday by an unknown internet user, who allegedly attempted to blackmail them with a nude photo, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.

The alleged perpetrator and victim were reportedly in contact when the alleged perpetrator "acquired the nude photo," Kang said. It's unclear if the victim voluntarily provided the photo.

The alleged perpetrator then reportedly blackmailed the victim, who was in Harrison Residence Hall, via social media by threatening to show other people the nude photo unless the victim sent money.

Kang said the victim contacted PUPD Wednesday, and the case is under investigation. The alleged perpetrator hasn't been identified because people operating online are difficult to track, he said.

If identified, Kang said the alleged perpetrator could face charges of extortion of a sex crime.