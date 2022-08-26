ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Thibodaux, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tell the Truth Monday: No one knows what to expect from LSU

Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Devery Henderson
Person
Ed Orgeron
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fishing results

STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.4...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA

