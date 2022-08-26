Read full article on original website
LSU book excerpt: Rohan Davey helped usher in Tigers' golden age with championship run
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Monday marks six days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 6, Rohan Davey:. 6 Rohan Davey. QB, 1999-2001.
Breaking down why LSU could win — or lose — every game on the 2022 schedule
After nine months of preparation under new coach Brian Kelly, it’s almost time for LSU to play football again. The Tigers have an interesting schedule in his first year highlighted by the non-conference opener Sunday night against Florida State, a rare crossover game with Tennessee and Alabama at home.
LSU's Brian Polian and his brothers grew up around football and haven't let it go
One night in the late 1970s, Brian Polian’s mom let him stay up late for a Kansas City Chiefs preseason game. Football fascinated Polian, who was about 5 years old at the time. While he watched the game, he wrote a basic scouting report, listing who he thought played well in crayon.
LSU vs. Florida State: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
A year after falling flat at UCLA in the season opener, LSU hopes to get the 2022 campaign going in the right direction when Brian Kelly leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. LSU and Florida State kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday...
Tell the Truth Monday: No one knows what to expect from LSU
Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.
Talented, deep front four could be the key to successful season for Brian Kelly and LSU
For the better part of the past month, Brian Kelly has been effusive in his praise of his defensive line. But he took it to another level following LSU’s scrimmage on Aug. 20. “Well, you’ve got three guys that, I think, are elite players,” Kelly said when asked about...
An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal
LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
Florida State is first up for LSU football; learn more about the Seminoles' offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the Florida State Seminoles ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Florida State leads 7-2 LAST MEETING: Florida State 27, LSU 16 (Oct. 26, 1991) On Florida State. RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference. RESULTS SO...
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
Some football tidbits with Zachary roots or random thought from a football junkie
Several years ago I made the mistake of trying to list former Zachary High School players competing in football at the college level and unfortunately made omissions that I greatly regret. Needless to say, there are so many former Broncos doing great things at the collegiate level that it is hard to keep up.
Fambrough: Preseason rankings offer a starting point for No. 1 Zachary, other top teams
Another first for Zachary High football. And once again, it involves being first. The defending champion Broncos grabbed the No. 1 preseason Class 5A ranking from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “No … we haven’t been ranked No. 1 before the season,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “It’s pretty humbling...
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
What's the deal with District 4-5A? It starts with two defending champions, high profile talent
6. Central 7-4, 3-2 FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH. QB Woodlawn 6-3, 190, Sr. LSU commitment excelled on the summer camps circuit after passing for 1,930 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn All-Metro/All-State honors. Eli Holstein. QB Zachary 6-5, 230, Sr. Alabama commitment led the Broncos to the Class 5A title...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
The story of Eric Dooley, Southern's new coach, who 'checked all the boxes' as a great fit
The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable. A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
Prep Outlook: East Ascension's upcoming season includes games against powerhouse teams
Let's take a look at the 2022 East Ascension Spartans. Head Coach: Darnell Lee, sixth year, 43-25 overall. 2021 record: 6-5, lost to Zachary, 24-21, in the 5A regional round of the playoffs. Top players lost: QB Troy Dunn, WR Ja’quel Mack, LB Rionte Jones, OL Jayven Richardson, K Evan...
Fishing results
STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:. 15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.4...
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
