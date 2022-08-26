Read full article on original website
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Armando Bacot
The Tar Heels had their share of ups and downs last season. Although they were able to come into form at the perfect time, for the majority of the regular season, it was very much a Jekyll and Hyde dynamic. Despite the overall inconsistency of the team, there was one dude whose play never wavered. I’m talking about the first team All-ACC performer (should’ve been ACC POTY) who became the first player to ever record six double-doubles in the NCAA tournament en route to tying the NCAA single season record with 31: Armando Bacot.
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Ellicott City volleyball player attending Duke
PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday.The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus, the statement said."We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement said. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke...
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe […]
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
Missing person case leads to bodies of 2 teens in North Carolina woods
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
Supplement listed as the cause of death on autopsy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to any grocery store, big box store, or even the mall and you'll find supplements and vitamins. There are shelves of them for you to pick from. A lot of folks like supplements because they're more "natural" than medicines, but that doesn't mean they're any less dangerous.
