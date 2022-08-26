ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Armando Bacot

The Tar Heels had their share of ups and downs last season. Although they were able to come into form at the perfect time, for the majority of the regular season, it was very much a Jekyll and Hyde dynamic. Despite the overall inconsistency of the team, there was one dude whose play never wavered. I’m talking about the first team All-ACC performer (should’ve been ACC POTY) who became the first player to ever record six double-doubles in the NCAA tournament en route to tying the NCAA single season record with 31: Armando Bacot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Ellicott City volleyball player attending Duke

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday.The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus, the statement said."We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement said. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke...
PROVO, UT
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Supplement listed as the cause of death on autopsy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to any grocery store, big box store, or even the mall and you'll find supplements and vitamins. There are shelves of them for you to pick from. A lot of folks like supplements because they're more "natural" than medicines, but that doesn't mean they're any less dangerous.
GREENSBORO, NC

