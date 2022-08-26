Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location
At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
American River kayaker is the water’s best lost and found
American River kayaker is the water's best lost and found. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. When you’re 119 miles long and you twist and turn...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
rosevilletoday.com
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
KCRA.com
American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
AOL Corp
House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California
A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
KCRA.com
'A sobering moment': California Restaurant Association offers training video in event of active shooter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Restaurant Association is offering a new training video for restaurateurs and their staff members with information should they ever be faced with an active shooter. “It was a sobering moment when we were considering expanding our safety training portfolio and realized we ought to...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
msn.com
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
