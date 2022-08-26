Related
Pie Punks
Pie Punks focuses on three different pizza types and absolutely nails each one. Grandma-style pies are so light they’d probably float, round pizzas have snappy thin crusts that crack loud enough to hear down the block, and Detroit-style bricks are made up of perfectly caramelized cheese walls. The pepperoni grandma pie was the standout from a recent visit to this casual SoMa pizza spot. The eight-slice masterpiece is the size of two laptops combined, covered in spicy tomato sauce and curled up pepperoni cups that rest atop a tangy golden-brown crust. Another must-order—the onion round, decorated with ricotta dollops and garlic confit. Pair them both with a glass of natural wine, then chill at the bar, or watch some sports on the big projector—Pie Punks is your new favorite spot to hang out after work, go on a date, alone, or come whenever fantastic slices call.
Fishing With Dynamite
Fishing With Dynamite, a small seafood spot owned by the people behind Manhattan Beach Post, is one of the best raw bars in the city. We like to visit during the day, when the space is bright and feels like you might actually be in Montauk. Their top-notch oyster selection changes daily, so chat with your server about which ones are particularly good, and then order a platter of chilled Peruvian scallops topped with a punchy citrus marinade to round things out. We also love their blue crab roll that comes on a soft milk bun, and the sweet, briny Koshihikari rice porridge, which is packed with shrimp, crap, and uni, then finished with a runny egg yolk.
Ham & Cheese Deli
Stopping by Ham & Cheese Deli always puts us in a great mood. The outside is painted bright yellow and blue, arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong are inside, and rainbow and Pac-Man decals cover the walls. But the real day-maker at this lunch spot is their creatively named (and super flavorful) sandwiches. One we love is the Dropped A Banh On Mie loaded with smoked chicken, rich pâté, and spicy pickled carrots. It’s pressed until toasty and oozing with creamy lemon pepper mayo. Grab an Arnold Palmer or fresh orange juice to go with it, and feel better about taking on the rest of your day from one of the sidewalk tables.
Chicken & The Egg
You have to be brave to open a fried chicken sandwich spot these days, because there isn’t exactly a shortage of great ones that already exist. Not only that, but this place in the East Village is right next door to a KFC. But the gamble is paying off for the team behind Chicken & The Egg. They’re serving some of the better chicken sandwiches in the city.
Quality Italian
As soon as you walk up the stairs at Quality Italian, a host will greet you and you’ll barely be able to hear what the hell they’re saying. That’s because this restaurant is loud—like “we considered texting a question to someone sitting right across from us” loud.
Frank's
Frank’s is a classic bar à vin in St. James’s that has an oyster happy hour, expert suited sommeliers, and enough French wine to make you feel like you’ve hopped the Channel. If that all sounds a little too prim and proper for your liking, rest assured that it’s actually a pretty relaxed affair with enough exposed brick to convince your date you haven’t brought them here to propose over a £9 pint of prawns. Hidden in the chic moody basement beneath French restaurant Maison François, you should come for the Beaujolais but stay for the comté gougères. The snacks and small plates here are excellent and if you happen to be in the market for some post-weekend fun, Frank’s also has a Monday night wine club.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Billy's On Burnet
Billy’s on Burnet has some pretty dedicated regulars. Some are there for the drinks and others for the constant sports on TV - it’s a Packers bar, after all - but the most loyal group is the one coming for the burger. These are the people who have been coming here for years for lunch, dinner, or a midday burger break and might not even notice if they stopped serving beer. The Cobra burger (our favorite) with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, and chipotle mayo might be a little more expensive at $12 than you’d expect for a bar burger, but it’s always worth it.
Yakitori Totto
What’s fun about Yakitori Totto in Midtown is that you get to try so many different things. Kid… candy store… you get what we’re saying. You’ll have to climb up stairs to find this restaurant, which gives it a speakeasy feel. And like at any good speakeasy, you’ll feel special for snagging a seat here, and you’ll be a little annoyed that so many people already know about this place.
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room is the coolest diner in the city. Their dining room has gold glittery booths and an entire wall dedicated to framed portraits of real astronauts, and while that would make this place enough of a draw, their delicious breakfast food is the best part. We're fans of their perfectly crispy, perfectly salted hash browns, breakfast sandwiches stuffed with eggs, gooey yellow american, and gargantuan sausage patties that jut right out of the biscuit, and the city's best pancakes. And if you're ravenous and/or hungover, we can't recommend the breakfast chimichanga enough—the fried tortilla comes loaded with smoky carnitas and pinto beans, then doused in ranchero salsa and crema.
The Lambs Club
The Lambs Club, from the chef who formerly ran Marea and Ai Fiori, is a very Midtown restaurant. The design is Art Deco, the booths are red leather, and the seats are filled with people who just left work and could really use a martini. It’s a fancy place, and it’s a little stuffy, but if you’re going to have a pricey meal in the area, this is a reliable option. Reservations aren’t hard to come by, and the Italian-leaning “Contemporary American” food is uniformly well-executed. Start with a crudo—like the fluke that has a touch of heat from fresno chillies—and, if you want to keep things simple, get the juicy burger with a thick cap of gruyere. Like The Lambs Club itself, this $30 burger isn’t anything revolutionary, but it’s memorable enough to justify the price tag.
Dean’s Italian Steakhouse
In the movies, downtown steakhouses are a classy affair, with white tablecloths, flickering candles, shrimp cocktails, and thin-stemmed wine glasses. Where the sound of clinking martini glasses and plates hitting the table lay the soundtrack for an evening of good conversation and bad jokes (maybe that’s just us). In some ways, Dean’s is formulaic, because it’s all of those things. But most importantly, it’s a place with very good food—where you can escape the downtown heat for a few hours, thumb through a massive textbook of wines, and order as much Japanese A5 wagyu steak as your wallet will allow. Feeling especially decadent? Order a side of the billionaires potato—it's a twice-baked potato covered in tallegio cheese and shaved truffles.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
Side Eye Pie
Side Eye Pie is a pizza trailer located on the patio of Meanwhile Brewing. It’s from one of the co-founders of now-closed pizza trailer, Dough Boys, so if you’ve developed a weekly routine of grabbing pizza and a pint, things don’t have to change too much for you. All the pies are made with local flour and native yeast, cooked in a wood-fired oven.
Home Slice Pizza
Don’t bring a New Yorker to Home Slice. Because if you do, you will spend your whole meal talking about how great pizza is in New York. There will be a lot of “this is good but…” and we just can’t listen to another New York City pizza PSA. This South Congress restaurant and take-out spot should be praised by itself, not only in comparison. It’s accessible and affordable, the staff is friendly, and most importantly, the pizza is some of the best in the city. And if you’re not up for pizza, their Italian sub and Greek salad are both stand-outs. So take your New Yorker friends to Franklin and leave Home Slice for us.
Avec River North
This is the second location of Avec, and is about 56 times larger than the original in the West Loop. Other notable differences are that it doesn’t have communal seating, and has a longer menu full of Avec classics (like the chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates and taleggio flatbread), along with a lot more small and large plates, pastas, and pizza. And because the space here is bigger and everyone gets their very own seat, this is the better Avec for a group or business dinner when you don’t want to ask the boss to move whenever you need to go to the restroom.
Dan's Hamburgers
It’s impossible to have a discussion about burgers in Austin without Dan's coming into the conversation. They’ve been a fixture in Austin for five decades. In that time, they’ve expanded to a few locations across town, alongside a series of stories about family drama (that led to the creation, and eventual closing, of Fran’s Hamburgers). All you really need to know is that they still make one of the best classic char-grilled burgers in town. We like the double meat, single cheese option best.
Terrace Bagels
Terrace Bagels in Windsor Terrace makes the kind of fluffy, flavorful bagel that New York ex-pats dream about after they’ve moved away. There’s nothing too cool or overly fussy about this spot, and that’s exactly what makes it special. The flavors here, both in terms of bagels and cream cheese, are pretty traditional. Our favorite pairings are the blueberry bagel with strawberry cream cheese, which tastes like eating a bag of Starburst candy for breakfast (in a good way), and the pumpernickel bagel with olive pimento cream cheese when we’re in a more savory mood.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
