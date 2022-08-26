Don’t bring a New Yorker to Home Slice. Because if you do, you will spend your whole meal talking about how great pizza is in New York. There will be a lot of “this is good but…” and we just can’t listen to another New York City pizza PSA. This South Congress restaurant and take-out spot should be praised by itself, not only in comparison. It’s accessible and affordable, the staff is friendly, and most importantly, the pizza is some of the best in the city. And if you’re not up for pizza, their Italian sub and Greek salad are both stand-outs. So take your New Yorker friends to Franklin and leave Home Slice for us.

