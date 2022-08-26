A South Boston man is in jail following a search and seizure warrant executed on Berry Hill Road last week. 38-year-old Antonio Lee Chambers was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the Gazette Virginian the arrest was made by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotics & Gang Taskforce, after a search warrant was executed by the Virginia State Police tactical unit. Teams seized cocaine, controlled substances, and a firearm during Thursday’s search. Chambers is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO