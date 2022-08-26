ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

One Arrested after South Boston Search Warrant Executed

A South Boston man is in jail following a search and seizure warrant executed on Berry Hill Road last week. 38-year-old Antonio Lee Chambers was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the Gazette Virginian the arrest was made by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotics & Gang Taskforce, after a search warrant was executed by the Virginia State Police tactical unit. Teams seized cocaine, controlled substances, and a firearm during Thursday’s search. Chambers is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Danville, VA
WSLS

One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. No injuries were reported. WDBJ7 has reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting

During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
ROANOKE, VA
msn.com

Roanoke police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 1900 block of 10th street NW on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be critical injuries in...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Trinity, troopers say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 18-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
TRINITY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police searching for possible witness in shooting that injured 4-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a potential witness from a shooting that injured a young girl earlier this week. According to investigators, surveillance footage from the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue shows four people shooting at a van in the parking lot at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
DANVILLE, VA

