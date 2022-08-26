Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
WSLS
Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
WSET
Teen arrested for trespassing at E. C. Glass, claimed to have a gun: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a male juvenile for trespassing at E.C. Glass High School Monday morning. Police said that at 11:37 a.m. a former student was walking across the faculty parking lot while shouting that he was in possession of a firearm. An employee...
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
WBTM
One Arrested after South Boston Search Warrant Executed
A South Boston man is in jail following a search and seizure warrant executed on Berry Hill Road last week. 38-year-old Antonio Lee Chambers was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the Gazette Virginian the arrest was made by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotics & Gang Taskforce, after a search warrant was executed by the Virginia State Police tactical unit. Teams seized cocaine, controlled substances, and a firearm during Thursday’s search. Chambers is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clues found in Burlington stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: ACSO
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
WSLS
One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. No injuries were reported. WDBJ7 has reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting
During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
msn.com
Roanoke police investigating Sunday morning homicide
Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 1900 block of 10th street NW on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be critical injuries in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
18-year-old dies after head-on crash in Trinity, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 18-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on. Both […]
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police searching for possible witness in shooting that injured 4-year-old
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a potential witness from a shooting that injured a young girl earlier this week. According to investigators, surveillance footage from the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue shows four people shooting at a van in the parking lot at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville Police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say they arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. for robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. That day, […]
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
cbs17
$5,000 reward offered for arrest in shooting death of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are offering a reward in the deadly shooting of a teenager in late June, officials said Friday. Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, according to a news release from Hillsborough officials. The shooting happened...
Comments / 1