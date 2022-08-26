ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Patti Wagner
3d ago

The violence in this country is really getting out of hand because people are becoming less civilized and resorting back to being more barbaric.

abc27.com

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster

>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified

Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Large amount of blood found on roadway and grass in Cumberland Co., police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police is investigating an incident involving suspicious circumstances in the area of Ashburg Drive. Authorities say on Saturday, August 27, around 7:15am, evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered, specifically a large amount of blood was found on the roadway and grass area just off the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

I-76 semi-truck crash leads to one death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to a semi-truck crash on I-76 Eastbound 209 in Cumberland County. Authorities reported that the vehicle had been traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on August 26 when the driver had left the south side of the roadway and drove down onto Brandy Run Road, crashing into the east side embankment at about 9:00AM.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
local21news.com

One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting. Authorities say it happened about 1:30 AM when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Police say the victim told them he was in the downtown area by North Court and Cranberry Streets when the shooting occurred.
HARRISBURG, PA

