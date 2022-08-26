Read full article on original website
Patti Wagner
3d ago
The violence in this country is really getting out of hand because people are becoming less civilized and resorting back to being more barbaric.
abc27.com
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster
>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
local21news.com
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
WGAL
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
local21news.com
Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified
Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
local21news.com
Juvenile rams officer's car, flees with two handguns and cocaine, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 27 at 6:16PM, an officer attempted a routine traffic stop in a parking lot at 777 Manor Street in Lancaster County when the suspect, failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer's car, police say. After ramming the cruiser of Officer Yoder,...
Man who died of brain injury after fight in Dauphin County jail got no treatment for headaches: lawsuit
Two years ago, Dauphin County officials told the public that Jimmy King Jr. had been assaulted by a cellmate inside their jail, but that he had started the fight. So, when King died 20 days later, no criminal charges were filed.
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
local21news.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in...
local21news.com
Large amount of blood found on roadway and grass in Cumberland Co., police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police is investigating an incident involving suspicious circumstances in the area of Ashburg Drive. Authorities say on Saturday, August 27, around 7:15am, evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered, specifically a large amount of blood was found on the roadway and grass area just off the road.
local21news.com
I-76 semi-truck crash leads to one death
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to a semi-truck crash on I-76 Eastbound 209 in Cumberland County. Authorities reported that the vehicle had been traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on August 26 when the driver had left the south side of the roadway and drove down onto Brandy Run Road, crashing into the east side embankment at about 9:00AM.
local21news.com
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
local21news.com
One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting. Authorities say it happened about 1:30 AM when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Police say the victim told them he was in the downtown area by North Court and Cranberry Streets when the shooting occurred.
