USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
Structural engineer recommended for historic jail project
EL RENO – A contractor has advised Canadian County officials to have a structural engineer evaluate the condition of the historic county jail before they decide the next step. Canadian County Commissioners, at their weekly meeting Aug. 29, heard a proposal from Erick Westfahl with Redhawk Construction Inc., about...
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
Mercy opens new urgent care clinic in Midwest City
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location in Midwest City on Tuesday.
Canadian County Fair grows again
EL RENO – Canadian County’s four-day free fair was its largest ever, county officials reported Monday. The 68th Annual Canadian County Free Fair was staged Aug. 24-27 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East. “Preliminary numbers are indicating about a 30 to 40...
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
Spencer residents "frustrated" with Midwest Boulevard bridge construction progress
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is ranked as a bottom 10 state when it comes to the condition of bridges, according to the Oklahoman. Those findings come as today, Oklahoma City Council approved the next step in the Midwest Boulevard bridge construction project. OKC city leaders approved the engineering...
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Edmond's landmark 'rocket ship' slide to be removed as park undergoes renovations
EDMOND, Okla. — As Edmond’s oldest park gets an overhaul, Edmondites are saying farewell to a landmark that holds generations of memories. But the famous rocket ship slide won’t be launched out of the park, and there’s still time to use it. The landmark, and many...
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
Metro mother looks to move on after finally receiving settlement
Persistence pays off for a local tenant, owed thousands of dollars by a previous landlord she claimed has ignored a judge's orders.
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Body scanner arrives at Canadian County Jail
EL RENO – A new full body scanner to keep inmates from bringing contraband into the Canadian County Jail will be installed this week. The 3-foot by, 6-foot machine will soon be up and running in the receiving area at the county’s detention center, 304 N Evans. Canadian...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma plans opening of new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma announces the grand opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. The new store is located inside the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62 in Harrah, just west of the Kickapoo Casino Harrah. The store will offer unique Native American designed by Native owned companies, as well as items created by Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Members.
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
Cornhole a hit for county fair
Based on the initial cornhole competition at the Canadian County Free Fair, the national game sensation will only get bigger and better. A total of 28 competitors registered for the inaugural event Saturday, with over $1,200 in prize money at stake. Held in the pavilion next to the county fair arena, organizers could already envision the growth of the event at next year’s fair.
Suspect With Warrants Found In Girlfriend’s Dorm On College Campus In Bethany
Southwestern Christian University was on lockdown Monday after the campus security learned a possible fugitive on campus. Zachariah Larry was wanted in Pontotoc County and Texarkana, Texas for violent crimes. Bethany police were notified about the situation around 11 a.m. Monday. “We received information from the Southwest Christian campus security...
