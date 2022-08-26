ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
Structural engineer recommended for historic jail project

EL RENO – A contractor has advised Canadian County officials to have a structural engineer evaluate the condition of the historic county jail before they decide the next step. Canadian County Commissioners, at their weekly meeting Aug. 29, heard a proposal from Erick Westfahl with Redhawk Construction Inc., about...
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching

Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
Canadian County Fair grows again

EL RENO – Canadian County’s four-day free fair was its largest ever, county officials reported Monday. The 68th Annual Canadian County Free Fair was staged Aug. 24-27 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East. “Preliminary numbers are indicating about a 30 to 40...
Body scanner arrives at Canadian County Jail

EL RENO – A new full body scanner to keep inmates from bringing contraband into the Canadian County Jail will be installed this week. The 3-foot by, 6-foot machine will soon be up and running in the receiving area at the county’s detention center, 304 N Evans. Canadian...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma plans opening of new trading company

The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma announces the grand opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. The new store is located inside the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62 in Harrah, just west of the Kickapoo Casino Harrah. The store will offer unique Native American designed by Native owned companies, as well as items created by Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Members.
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
Cornhole a hit for county fair

Based on the initial cornhole competition at the Canadian County Free Fair, the national game sensation will only get bigger and better. A total of 28 competitors registered for the inaugural event Saturday, with over $1,200 in prize money at stake. Held in the pavilion next to the county fair arena, organizers could already envision the growth of the event at next year’s fair.
