The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma announces the grand opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. The new store is located inside the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62 in Harrah, just west of the Kickapoo Casino Harrah. The store will offer unique Native American designed by Native owned companies, as well as items created by Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Members.

HARRAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO