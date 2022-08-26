Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES. 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431,...
KULR8
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
KULR8
Alzheimer's: Who Is Caring for the Caregivers?
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Katherine Sanden drove over 1,400 miles, from California to Nebraska, to care for her beloved uncle after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in November 2020, but seeing him after years apart was more devastating than she could have ever imagined.
Comments / 0