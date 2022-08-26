ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15,933 Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 100 BTC

Glassnode’s data shows that the number of whale Bitcoin addresses has jumped despite the market dip. 15,933 Bitcoin addresses now hold at least 100 BTC, which is the highest level since July 2022. The previous one-month high of 15,932 was observed on 26 August. During the first half of...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'

Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
