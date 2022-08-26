Read full article on original website
15,933 Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 100 BTC
Glassnode’s data shows that the number of whale Bitcoin addresses has jumped despite the market dip. 15,933 Bitcoin addresses now hold at least 100 BTC, which is the highest level since July 2022. The previous one-month high of 15,932 was observed on 26 August. During the first half of...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
Exclusive: Ilies Larbi’s Crypto Exchange Ouinex Seeks €1M in Pre-ICO Round
Ouinex, the cryptocurrency exchange launched by FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi, informed Finance Magnates that it is aiming to secure €1 million in its pre-initial coin officer (pre-ICO) funding round . There will be two subsequent ICO rounds expected for Q1 2023 launch. With that, the company will seek...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'
Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
