Flix Brewhouse promotes Chance Robertson to CEO
Flix Brewhouse has promoted COO Chance Roberston to CEO, the company said Monday. He replaces founder Allan Reagan as leader of the nine-unit dine-in cinema chain. Robertson has been with the Texas-based company since October 2021, when he joined Flix from theater chain Cinepolis Cinemas, where he was VP of operations. Before that, he was EVP of Austin-based Moviehouse and Eatery from 2017 to 2019 when it was acquired by Cinepolis.
