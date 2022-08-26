Nixon-Smiley Mustangs kicked their season off with a loud bang on the road against the San Antonio Christian Lions. Nixon-Smiley triumphed over the Lions, 48-27, in the first game of the 2022 season, and now has won back-to-back season openers. The Mustangs combined on the ground for 446 rushing yards with seniors Bradyn Martinez (tight-back) and George Rodriguez (running back), both of whom had over 150-plus yards against the Lions. Both players also had two rushing touchdowns.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO