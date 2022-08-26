Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
Gonzales Inquirer
Apaches start Rivera era with 34-16 victory over Cedar Creek
Gonzales Apache head football coach and athletic director Joey Rivera promised to instill “pride, passion and purpose” in the athletic program when he was hired last year. In their 2022 season and home opener, Rivera’s Apaches backed up that promise, defeating the Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek Eagles, 34-16, at Apache Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, to begin 1-0 for the first time since 2017.
Gonzales Inquirer
Mustangs rushes through SA Christian in opener
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs kicked their season off with a loud bang on the road against the San Antonio Christian Lions. Nixon-Smiley triumphed over the Lions, 48-27, in the first game of the 2022 season, and now has won back-to-back season openers. The Mustangs combined on the ground for 446 rushing yards with seniors Bradyn Martinez (tight-back) and George Rodriguez (running back), both of whom had over 150-plus yards against the Lions. Both players also had two rushing touchdowns.
