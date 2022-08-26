ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

APSO would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the picture are accused of using a debit card that they did not own for “unauthorized purchases.”. APSO...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
FOLSOM, LA
fox8live.com

Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
VACHERIE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
BERWICK, LA
