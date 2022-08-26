Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
brproud.com
APSO would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the picture are accused of using a debit card that they did not own for “unauthorized purchases.”. APSO...
WDSU
Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
L'Observateur
Dog reported malnourished in St. James
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
WDSU
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
brproud.com
DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating a Monday morning two-vehicle crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board. In an attempt to make a left turn onto Burbank Drive, the [..]
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
brproud.com
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
2 Children Injured In A Rollover Crash On Coursey Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Officials are investigating a rollover crash that injured two children. The crash happened on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue on Sunday afternoon before 3:30 p.m.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
brproud.com
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
stmarynow.com
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales
Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused in fatal shooting at Plank Road convenience store
Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago. Desmond Coates will be booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
WDSU
Bogalusa police searching for man accused of killing friend near N. Border Drive
BOGALUSA, La. — Detectives in Washington Parish are investigating a homicide in Bogalusa. According to the Bogalusa Police Department, a man was killed on North Border Drive at Virginia Avenue during a fight in the neighborhood street. Investigators believe the victim and suspect were friends and said both are...
