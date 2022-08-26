ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Times News

Man crashes car in Penn Forest Township

State police at Lehighton investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Maury Road in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Luis A. Vega, 27, of Laurys Station, was driving a Honda Civic southbound when the driver’s side front tire blew out causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Pottsville, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Parker, PA
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton Police log

Palmerton Police Department responded to 115 calls in July. The following were charged:. • Emmanuelle Dasilva, 31, of Bethlehem, criminal mischief, for an incident on May 16 in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue. • Roshane Walker, 26, Newark, New Jersey, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Vehicles
Newswatch 16

Worker charged with arson in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An employee is charged with torching a business last week in Carbon County. Police charged Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton, with two counts of arson and one count of risking a catastrophe. Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WBRE

Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Stop sign installed at busy Palmerton intersection

A stop sign was installed at a busy intersection in Palmerton in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It was announced at Thursday’s borough council meeting that the borough’s Public Works Department put up the new stop sign at Third Street and Lafayette Avenue. Vehicles...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

One injured in Nesquehoning crash

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 54, in Rush Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash happened right near the Carbon/Schuylkill line. One injury was reported and the victim had to be extricated and disentangled by members from all three Nesquehoning fire companies. State police are investigating. Nesquehoning police, as well as Nesquehoning and Rush Township fire police provided traffic control. Lehighton Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged drunk driver wrecks with kids in car

Catawissa, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car with two children in the vehicle last month was drunk, police say. Autumn Marie Ryckman, 34, of Ashland, was hysterical when officers arrived at the scene of the accident along Numidia Drive on July 3 around 8 p.m., charges say. But Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk also noticed Ryckman was reportedly chewing a large piece of gum and smelled strongly of...
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

Seven leaving Schuylkill County positions

Schuylkill County commissioners accepted six resignations and a retirement at Wednesday’s meeting. • Agricultural program coordinator Brittany Moore will resign from the Soil Conservation Agency on Sept. 2. • Four site coodinators resigned from the Juvenile Probation Department. They are: William McGowan, Port Carbon; Alexa Murray, West Mahanoy; Trevor...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Residents speak up about warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy