ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'

After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Five takeaways after Nebraska volleyball completes a hat trick of sweeps

The night began with a jump ahead too soon in the singing of the National Anthem. An apology, a few laughs, and a redo. The second time, no mistakes and a great performance that received raucous applause. Similarly, the number-one ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) volleyball team had their own set...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report Card: Northwestern Wildcats 31, Huskers 28

Like television meteorologist Phil Connors, Scott Frost has tried all sorts of things to break his never-ending nightmare of repeating close losses. Fire half the staff, hire a new offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, change quarterbacks. Hit reset, new momentum, a fresh start, right?. It’s 6 am on Groundhog...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach

Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Northwestern was Simply Too Physical in Ireland and Nebraska Didn’t Like It

This could be a long season my friends. No, it won’t be because Nebraska lost in week zero for various reasons including a mind-numbing onside kick attempt. It could be a long season because Nebraska’s vaunted Blackshirt defense gave up 527 total yards to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defensive line was embarrassed. If Nebraska was hoping to hug a lot of air then boy were they successful.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Nebraska#Huskers#Islanders#Husker Volleyball Wins#Texas A M#Tamcc#Coac
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Big Sky Conference trolls Nebraska during Northwestern game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-28 with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was playing well and went up 28-17 in the third quarter; however, the Cornhuskers inexplicably tried an onside kick. It didn’t go well, and fans reacted accordingly. Nebraska gave the Wildcats all of the momentum at that point.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
ponyfans.com

How is Scott Frost still employed?

Nebraska is not quite the same draw and program it was when Frost played there. Pretty much a bottom feeder in the Big 10 and has been since day one. Through it all, they still have a great fan base and have tremendous support. Just not enough entertainment options in that state.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Northwestern Leads Nebraska 17-14 at Half

Nebraska starts with the ball. Trey Palmer starts as our beloved Huskers’ return man. The first play of the season is a screen pass to Palmer with trips right. Next play, Palmer drops the ball, then Anthony Grant gets the ball to pick up a first down. 7-0 Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy