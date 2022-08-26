Read full article on original website
Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'
After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
Five takeaways after Nebraska volleyball completes a hat trick of sweeps
The night began with a jump ahead too soon in the singing of the National Anthem. An apology, a few laughs, and a redo. The second time, no mistakes and a great performance that received raucous applause. Similarly, the number-one ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) volleyball team had their own set...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
Nebraska Falls to Northwestern 31-28: Huskers Lose a One-Possession Game (You’re Shocked I Know)
Omar Manning is out with a concussion. He’s a dynamic receiver when he can get on the field and I hope he gets better soon. Anthony Grant earned the nod as the starting running back. I’m very excited to see what he brings. Let’s hope the retooled offensive line opens some holes for him.
Nebraska Football unfavorably compared to USC’s failed regime
There has been quite a bit made of the comments members of the Nebraska football team said after their loss on Saturday to Northwestern. However, one writer thinks some of the comments reminded him far too much of the failed regime of another Power 5 school. The USC Trojans are...
Report Card: Northwestern Wildcats 31, Huskers 28
Like television meteorologist Phil Connors, Scott Frost has tried all sorts of things to break his never-ending nightmare of repeating close losses. Fire half the staff, hire a new offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, change quarterbacks. Hit reset, new momentum, a fresh start, right?. It’s 6 am on Groundhog...
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
Scott Frost Proves Yet Again That He Can’t Coach Nebraska
As if it wasn’t already made clear, a spectacularly bad loss ripe with questionable coaching showed that Frost truthers couldn’t have been more wrong.
Northwestern was Simply Too Physical in Ireland and Nebraska Didn’t Like It
This could be a long season my friends. No, it won’t be because Nebraska lost in week zero for various reasons including a mind-numbing onside kick attempt. It could be a long season because Nebraska’s vaunted Blackshirt defense gave up 527 total yards to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defensive line was embarrassed. If Nebraska was hoping to hug a lot of air then boy were they successful.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt
Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
Big Sky Conference trolls Nebraska during Northwestern game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-28 with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was playing well and went up 28-17 in the third quarter; however, the Cornhuskers inexplicably tried an onside kick. It didn’t go well, and fans reacted accordingly. Nebraska gave the Wildcats all of the momentum at that point.
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
How is Scott Frost still employed?
Nebraska is not quite the same draw and program it was when Frost played there. Pretty much a bottom feeder in the Big 10 and has been since day one. Through it all, they still have a great fan base and have tremendous support. Just not enough entertainment options in that state.
Northwestern Leads Nebraska 17-14 at Half
Nebraska starts with the ball. Trey Palmer starts as our beloved Huskers’ return man. The first play of the season is a screen pass to Palmer with trips right. Next play, Palmer drops the ball, then Anthony Grant gets the ball to pick up a first down. 7-0 Nebraska.
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
