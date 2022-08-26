Read full article on original website
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
threeriversnews.com
Cedar and Sage Boutique opens in downtown Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS — A new women’s boutique in Three Rivers opened up shop recently in downtown, with a perfect event-filled backdrop to do so. The Cedar and Sage Boutique, located at 109 Portage Ave., officially had its grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 during the Sass in the City event in downtown Three Rivers. Hundreds of people filed through the doors that day, and a ribbon cutting was held an hour after Sass in the City’s events began.
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
tdworld.com
I&M is Powering the Next Reliability Enhancement in Southwest Michigan
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) plans to enhance the electric transmission network in Berrien and Cass Counties by rebuilding 8 miles of electric transmission or high-voltage lines in and around the Niles area. The FourFlag Transmiss about five miles of 69-kV power line between Pokagon Substation off Barron Lake Road and...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
wtvbam.com
Theft of two lion statues being investigated by MSP
MENDON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a larceny of two lion statues that occurred in the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township. Troopers say it happened on Tuesday sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.. The two identical white lion...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
WWMTCw
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.
BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
