ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
threeriversnews.com

Cedar and Sage Boutique opens in downtown Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — A new women’s boutique in Three Rivers opened up shop recently in downtown, with a perfect event-filled backdrop to do so. The Cedar and Sage Boutique, located at 109 Portage Ave., officially had its grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 during the Sass in the City event in downtown Three Rivers. Hundreds of people filed through the doors that day, and a ribbon cutting was held an hour after Sass in the City’s events began.
THREE RIVERS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Rivers, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Three Rivers, MI
tdworld.com

I&M is Powering the Next Reliability Enhancement in Southwest Michigan

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) plans to enhance the electric transmission network in Berrien and Cass Counties by rebuilding 8 miles of electric transmission or high-voltage lines in and around the Niles area. The FourFlag Transmiss about five miles of 69-kV power line between Pokagon Substation off Barron Lake Road and...
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Ave#Ribbons
wtvbam.com

Theft of two lion statues being investigated by MSP

MENDON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a larceny of two lion statues that occurred in the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township. Troopers say it happened on Tuesday sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.. The two identical white lion...
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Minor injuries in school bus crash in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Cass County Dispatch confirms there was a crash involving a secondary school bus near the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street Wednesday morning. A call came in reporting the crash at 6:43 a.m. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling south...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
OSCEOLA, IN
WWMTCw

Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.

BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022

As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy