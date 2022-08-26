Read full article on original website
U.S. politicians continue to visit Taiwan in the face of Chinese anger
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Senator Marsha Blackburn became the latest senior U.S. politician to visit Taiwan in August despite protests and warnings from Beijing. When Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made a stopover in Taipei earlier...
2 US warships sail near Taiwan; China threatens military on ‘high alert’
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, marking the first U.S. transit of the waterway since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island earlier this month. China responded by placing its military on “high alert.”. On Sunday, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet announced...
US suspends 26 flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute over COVID-19 policies
The U.S. Department of Transportation is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines next month in a dispute over Beijing’s strict policies when travelers test positive for COVID-19. The retaliatory move follows the Chinese government’s decision to limit inbound flights by U.S. carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta...
Sen. Scott asks Biden to deny visas to Maduro, Ortega and Díaz-Canel to attend U.N. meeting
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday to deny visas to the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and their respective delegations so they cannot travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting next month. In the Wednesday letter obtained by...
US report details China’s efforts to manipulate public opinion on Xinjiang
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is actively trying to rewrite the global narrative on its far-western Xinjiang region through a variety of digital tools it uses to try to discredit accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs who live there, according to a report issued by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.
