U.S. politicians continue to visit Taiwan in the face of Chinese anger

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Senator Marsha Blackburn became the latest senior U.S. politician to visit Taiwan in August despite protests and warnings from Beijing. When Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made a stopover in Taipei earlier...
2 US warships sail near Taiwan; China threatens military on ‘high alert’

The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, marking the first U.S. transit of the waterway since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island earlier this month. China responded by placing its military on “high alert.”. On Sunday, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet announced...
US report details China’s efforts to manipulate public opinion on Xinjiang

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is actively trying to rewrite the global narrative on its far-western Xinjiang region through a variety of digital tools it uses to try to discredit accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs who live there, according to a report issued by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.
