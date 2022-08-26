Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Dog rescued from house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their dog after their home went up in flames. Decatur Fire Department officials say they were called around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday to a house at 4550 Shadow Dr. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hazardous Materials Incident Leaves Injuries at Hotel
A hazardous materials incident forced the evacuation of the Days Inn Hotel along North Gilbert Street in Danville this morning (Monday). Fire Chief Don McMasters explained what happened in the building’s basement…. {AUDIO: ‘’In an attempt to fill-up the pool chlorinator, there was an incident with some pool chlorine...
foxillinois.com
Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
foxillinois.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois woman is dead and a man from Indiana is fighting for his life after a car and motorcycle collided. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in Clark County. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Route...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Georgetown girl found safe
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
foxillinois.com
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash
ST. JOESPH, Ill. (WICS) — The man killed in a single motorcycle crash in Champaign County has been identified. Connor D. Wienke, 23, of St. Joesph IL, was pronounced dead after officials say he drifted off the road and hit a tree. Police say that the crash happened near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man, 31, Found Shot Dead at Home in 100 Block of Cherry in Danville; Police Seek Information
A 31-year-old Danville man was found deceased, shot multiple times, inside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Danville at approximately 3:39 AM Sunday morning, August 28th. Officers had already been called to the residence about two hours earlier for a report of a loud party, and had observed multiple people there. They returned upon a report of shots fired.
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed at party
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday morning. Danville Police officers were called around 3:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a report of shots fired. Police say once they arrived they found a 31-year-old Danville...
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Motorcycle crash kills one in Champaign County
St. Joseph, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Champaign County Coroner said Connor Wienke died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree off of W. Grand Avenue in St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved. First responders...
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed after getting in argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street. Police say a crowd was gathering in a parking lot of a strip mall when an argument broke out...
WTHI
Michael Mattox sentenced to 40 years in prison; family remembers victims
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It’s been two years since DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan were tragically killed at Deuces Wild Saloon in Olney, Illinois. On Monday, 61 year old Michael Mattox was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was charged with First Degree murder...
WTHI
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
Local soldier returns home after 10-month deployment
BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — A solider from Moultrie County is back home after spending 10 months deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Sergeant Sean Clark, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 345th Military Police Company, celebrated his return by visiting Okaw Valley Elementary School, where his daughter Brooklyn is a student. He […]
Comments / 0