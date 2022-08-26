ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Dog rescued from house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their dog after their home went up in flames. Decatur Fire Department officials say they were called around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday to a house at 4550 Shadow Dr. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the...
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Hazardous Materials Incident Leaves Injuries at Hotel

A hazardous materials incident forced the evacuation of the Days Inn Hotel along North Gilbert Street in Danville this morning (Monday). Fire Chief Don McMasters explained what happened in the building’s basement…. {AUDIO: ‘’In an attempt to fill-up the pool chlorinator, there was an incident with some pool chlorine...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
GEORGETOWN, IL
foxillinois.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois woman is dead and a man from Indiana is fighting for his life after a car and motorcycle collided. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in Clark County. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Route...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Charleston, IL
Accidents
WCIA

Missing Georgetown girl found safe

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
foxillinois.com

Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash

ST. JOESPH, Ill. (WICS) — The man killed in a single motorcycle crash in Champaign County has been identified. Connor D. Wienke, 23, of St. Joesph IL, was pronounced dead after officials say he drifted off the road and hit a tree. Police say that the crash happened near...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire And Water#Accident#1018 Division St
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Man, 31, Found Shot Dead at Home in 100 Block of Cherry in Danville; Police Seek Information

A 31-year-old Danville man was found deceased, shot multiple times, inside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Danville at approximately 3:39 AM Sunday morning, August 28th. Officers had already been called to the residence about two hours earlier for a report of a loud party, and had observed multiple people there. They returned upon a report of shots fired.
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot and killed at party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday morning. Danville Police officers were called around 3:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a report of shots fired. Police say once they arrived they found a 31-year-old Danville...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Motorcycle crash kills one in Champaign County

St. Joseph, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Champaign County Coroner said Connor Wienke died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree off of W. Grand Avenue in St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved. First responders...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot

UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot and killed after getting in argument, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street. Police say a crowd was gathering in a parking lot of a strip mall when an argument broke out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Michael Mattox sentenced to 40 years in prison; family remembers victims

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It’s been two years since DeAnn Richardson and Judy Jourdan were tragically killed at Deuces Wild Saloon in Olney, Illinois. On Monday, 61 year old Michael Mattox was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was charged with First Degree murder...
OLNEY, IL
WCIA

Local soldier returns home after 10-month deployment

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — A solider from Moultrie County is back home after spending 10 months deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Sergeant Sean Clark, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 345th Military Police Company, celebrated his return by visiting Okaw Valley Elementary School, where his daughter Brooklyn is a student. He […]
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy