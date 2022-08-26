GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]

GEORGETOWN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO