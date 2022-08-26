Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
TikTok’s favorite levitating moon lamp gets a rather vibrant galaxy-inspired makeover
James Webb called, they want their colorful floating nebulas back. Meet the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp, a vibrant take on their popular floating moon lamp that took TikTok by storm last year. Designed to look like an alien planet of sorts, the Smart Galaxy Lamp is a levitating ambient light with a rather vivid color scheme combined with a mottled, cratered planet-like surface. Switch it on and it both literally and metaphorically brightens a space with its awe-striking colors and fascinating levitating ability!
yankodesign.com
HD projector merges with a ceiling lamp and a built-in smart speaker, creating a space-saving entertainment centre
And now I’m wondering, why didn’t someone think of this before?. Brands have gone crazy innovating and designing projectors: 4k projectors, laser projectors, pocket projectors, short throw projectors, the list is endless. While being through all these variants, I’m not sure why someone didn’t choose the option to embed a projector into a lighting unit in the ceiling so it could project without hindrance? XGIMI for some reason was struck by the idea and the company has churned out the innovative projector, which I’m not sure how convincing it is in performance, but it certainly has me floored by its ceiling-worthy functionality.
yankodesign.com
Wobbly penholder concept makes a cute desk knick knack
When you spend a lot of time on your work area, you need to surround yourself with things that can amuse or delight you in the midst of the long to do lists and endless emails. I like placing random, cute, and unique stationery pieces or decorations just so I have something nice to look at and sometimes, they’re useful too. Of course you need to take a break every once in a while from work so sometimes you need to have something to “play with” that’s not a screen.
yankodesign.com
This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art
Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
These exquisite solar watches use green energy from the sun to keep the timepiece running
In a world dominated by smartwatches with disposable lithium-ion batteries and planned obsolescence life cycles, the Matte Works solar watches are refreshing in more ways than one. Not only are they pretty remarkable wristwatches with an evergreen aesthetic, they also come with solar panels hiding discreetly under the watch dial. These panels pull energy from any light source, be it the sun or artificial interior light. This renewable energy powers the watch thousands of times before the battery on the inside needs to be replaced. Unlike a smartwatch that ends up becoming ‘old news’ after the company launches its next version a year later, the Matte Works solar watches stay classy and functional for years, while underscoring the importance of relying on renewable energy.
yankodesign.com
These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
yankodesign.com
This simplified cooking curifier absorbs oil fumes for easy desktop cooking
Not all apartments or condominium units have proper ventilation, especially in the kitchen (if there’s a kitchen at all). So during the pandemic when a lot of people were stuck in their places and were cooking inside these spaces, the air, smell, and cleaning all of that became a problem. There are now a lot of devices and gadgets that try to solve this issue for desktop cooking since a lot of people are still choosing to cook for themselves rather than eat out or have food delivered.
Comments / 0