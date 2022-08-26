Read full article on original website
Shannen Moser – “Ben”
Shannen Moser introduced The Sun Still Seems To Move, their first album in four years, with a lovely ballad called “Paint By Number” that was among our favorite songs that week. Today Moser is back with another winner from the new album. “Ben” trades out the prior single’s...
No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV
Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Madonna is a survivor. That’s true in the most obvious and literal sense; she’s the...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Goat – “Under No Nation”
Goat, the Swedish band who wear masks and who play a wild and percussive combination of psych-rock and percussive funk, are back. That’s good news; if you’ve ever happened across a Goat set at a festival, then you may have witnessed some transcendent shit. Goat’s records couldn’t capture the spectacle of their live shows, but they’ve always been a lot of fun, too, and we haven’t gotten one in a while. Six years ago, Goat released Requiem, their last LP. Last year, the band came out with a rarities collection that included a couple of new songs. And today, Goat have announced the impending release of a whole new album.
Ghost Orchard – “Bruise”
Ghost Orchard, the bedroom pop project of Michigan-based Sam Hall, has announced a new album, Rainbow Music, the follow-up to 2019’s Bunny. It comes on the heels of his Taylor Swift cover from a few months ago. Lead single “Bruise” is chirping and warm, Hall’s voice muted and pinched: “Blue like a bruise when you lay down,” he sings. “Clumsy, confused, but it’ll turn around and look at me.” Check it out below.
Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA
Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.
Disq – “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs”
This fall, Wisconsin indie rockers Disq, a 2019-vintage Stereogum Band To Watch, will release their new album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet. (See what they did with that title? You see it.) Disq have already shared the early tracks “Cujo Kiddies” and “If Only,” and now they’ve also dropped a third track called “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” As the title implies, it’s a miasmic meditation on late-capitalist life: “They build improvements on the ground/ It’s 50% faster now/ The neighbors’ children can’t be found/ They’re meeting stars inside the cloud.” Disq get those ideas across through the medium of revved-up shoegaze. Check it out below.
Plains – “Abilene”
Last month, the team of Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield and singer-songwriter Jess Williamson announced that they’d teamed up on a new project called Plains. They’ve already recorded an album; the duo cut the Plains LP I Walked With You A Ways at Brad Cook’s studio in Durham. The backing band includes Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook. The project is a one-time deal, at least for now, but that’s still exciting. When they announced the band and the album, Crutchfield and Williamson also shared their first single “Problem With It.” Today, they’ve shared another one.
Watch JID Perform “Dance Now” & “Surround Sound” At The VMAs
Fresh off the release of his excellent new album The Forever Story, the Atlanta rapper JID performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. He did two songs — “Dance Now” and “Surround Sound” — from the Extended Play stage, where artists like Flo Milli and Conan Gray performed on an outdoor stage as the broadcast went into a commercial break. Watch the videos for JID’s performances below.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Accepting Video Of The Year At VMAs
Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be released on October 21 — it’s called Midnights and more details are available here. “I’m so honored to...
Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21
Taylor Swift has announced a new album, Midnights, which will be out on October 21. She first dropped the news while accepting Video Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. She’s revealed its album artwork (sans track titles), which you can see above. No more details or news on a lead single, but there is this introductory message:
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative Album — Hear The First Four Tracks
Last year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard released an excellent new album, Second Line. Today, she’s announcing a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Zahn has played in Richard’s touring band, and the pair previously linked up on-record for a 2018 track that appeared on Zahn’s album People Of The Dawn. Their collab is called Pigments, and it’s one long composition that has been split up into tracks.
Watch Nicki Minaj Accept Video Vanguard Award, Perform Career-Spanning Medley At The VMAs
Nicki Minaj is the recipient of this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday night, as has become customary for honorees of the award, she did a career-spanning medley of some of her hits during the broadcast. Included in the performance were bits of “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” her verse on “Monster,” “Beez In The Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and her recent single “Super Freaky Girl.”
Fan Mail: Fiona Lu On Eric Nam
Eric Nam is everything. A multi-hyphenated talent, Nam keeps adding to his eclectic list of accomplishments: a hit singer-songwriter, TV personality, podcaster, and now film actor–he was recently announced to star in the Forest Whitaker/Nina Yang Bongiovi-produced psychological thriller, Transplant. With his reach blanketing many arenas, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s amassed over four million followers on Instagram alone. But as his fans will tell you, the Atlanta-born, Korean American singer’s ubiquity isn’t what sets him apart. It’s that, despite his global success, there’s an intimacy to his art that makes him feel close to home. We reached...
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
Here’s Kevin Bacon Singing Beyoncé’s “Heated” To His Goats
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is one of the biggest and most critically beloved records of the year, but it’s not the kind of thing that’s really built for acoustic cover versions. It’s an album built around big beats and dance-music textures, and even the melodies are often there just to serve the rhythm. But this evidently didn’t scare American cinematic treasure Kevin Bacon, who’s out here singing new Beyoncé songs to his goats.
The First Trailer For "Normal Ain't Normal" Is Here, And It's Too Real
Because nowadays, "normal" is anything but.
