Naomi Judd's Death NOT Listed As A Suicide Following Autopsy As Investigation Continues

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Several months after Naomi Judd 's tragic passing, the coroner has yet to confirm whether her cause of death was a suicide.

Her autopsy was recently completed with the results being released to the country legend's husband, Larry Strickland , and her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley . However, according to Radar , the investigation into the details of her death is still ongoing.

As OK! previously reported, Naomi is believed to have fatally shot herself in the head on Saturday, April 30, the same day she was expected to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Naomi's daughters confirmed the news in a statement shared later that day.

NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," they said at the time. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Two weeks later, Ashley claimed her mother had taken her own life with a gun while sharing several details about Naomi's battle with mental illness.

"She used a weapon … a firearm," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America . "So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

"Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers," she added. "That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing."

WYNONNA JUDD SCHEMING TO CONTEST LATE MOM'S $25 MILLION WILL AFTER SHE & ASHLEY JUDD WERE LEFT CUT OUT

In early August, a Williamson County judge granted the Judd family their request to keep photos, video footage and other explicit details of Naomi's alleged suicide out of the public eye on the grounds that they could cause "emotional distress, pain and mental anguish" to those that saw the pictures, as well as to the star's family members.

Authorities are still currently investigating the singer's heartbreaking death.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

#Suicide
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

