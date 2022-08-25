Read full article on original website
Related
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Lake Charles woman arrested for stealing a vehicle at Roanoke business
A Lake Charles woman was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle at a Roanoke business Monday.
KPLC TV
Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
Young boy, 3 men who tried to save him die in river
Search crews found the body of a little boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was swept away by the Sabine River while playing in shallow water and three men drowned trying to save him, the sheriff said.
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Lake Charles American Press
Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison
A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Calder Ave mural defaced over weekend by vandals
BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texans have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the defacement of a mural that stretches 300 feet along Calder Ave in the west end of Beaumont. The 300 x 8-foot mural on a block wall along the 4400 block of Calder Ave...
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Manager of Nelson Rd. Rouses arrested for stealing store merchandise
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The manager of Rouses on Nelson Road was arrested on a theft charge after reportedly stealing groceries and merchandise from the store over several months, authorities say. The Rouses Markets corporate office reported that Randy Chad Seales, 44, was stealing from the Lake Charles store...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
Orange County residents still dealing with Harvey damages 5 years later
Five years post-Harvey Orange County isn't alone as homes throughout Southeast Texas are still being rebuilt. The county is still working to get residents back home.
Man pleads guilty to 2 intoxication manslaughter deaths he committed in Bridge City on same night in 2020
ORANGE, Texas — A City of Orange man will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to two intoxication manslaughter deaths he committed in one night in Bridge City. Jerrod Lee Watkins, 26, of Orange, faced two charges of intoxication manslaughter and one for failure to stop...
kjas.com
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
Comments / 0