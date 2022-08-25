ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison

A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mayor#Anniversaries
Port Arthur News

Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
GROVES, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kjas.com

Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy