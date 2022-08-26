Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer defects to Treasurer
After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer defects to Treasurer appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Opinion: The case for ranked-choice voting
Highlighting the once-again close Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, an Annapolis consultant makes the case for ranked choice voting. The post Opinion: The case for ranked-choice voting appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements
BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor pushes back on Virginia Attorney General’s characterization of violence in ACPS
(Updated 1:20 p.m.) Alexandria’s Mayor Justin Wilson and School Board Chair Meagan Alderton are pushing back against a top ranking state official’s characterization of Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) as rife with violence. Prompted by the murder of a student earlier this year and several instances of violence...
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
msn.com
Marc Elrich squeaked by to win a second term. What will he do with it?
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who squeaked past wealthy businessman David Blair to win the Democratic primary in Maryland’s largest county after a recount, had one main takeaway from his razor-thin victory: he has to do a better job communicating. Elrich, who clinched the Democratic nomination this week by...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Essence
'This Is Terrorism': Howard University Students Forced To Evacuate After Back- To-Back Bomb Threats
There have been eight bomb threats made against the university since January. Bomb threats forced Howard University students to evacuate the school’s campus twice in 48 hours last week, just as they returned to school to start the fall semester. The two bomb threats come just months after the...
Dan Cox cancels Rockville press conference before Biden visit
President Biden will travel to Rockville Thursday for a DNC event. Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox nixed plans to hold a press conference nearby, beforehand.
msn.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said. Cox discussed some of his...
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports
An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Man Sentenced for January 6th Crimes
A Silver Spring man, Joshua Pruitt, was sentenced to more than four years in prison by a DC Federal court Monday. Pruitt, 40, was convicted for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Pruitt, who worked as a bartender and personal trainer, was in...
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
DC mayor's 'no shots, no school' program postponed hours after separate COVID vaccine mandate struck down
Washington, D.C. is pushing back the enforcement date for a COVID-19 vaccine policy which requires that students over the age of 12 receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to participate in school. Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser's administration previously had a "No Shots, No School" policy in place for the upcoming...
baltimorebrew.com
Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension
The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
