Rockville, MD

Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer defects to Treasurer

After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer defects to Treasurer appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements

BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said. Cox discussed some of his...
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong

Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.

A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.

Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
Silver Spring Man Sentenced for January 6th Crimes

A Silver Spring man, Joshua Pruitt, was sentenced to more than four years in prison by a DC Federal court Monday. Pruitt, 40, was convicted for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Pruitt, who worked as a bartender and personal trainer, was in...
Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
