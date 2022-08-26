Today brings bad memories for a lot of people in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Hurricane Isaac in 2012, and Hurricane Ida last year. St John Parish was among the hardest hit by Ida. Parish President Jacklyn Hotard was able to get back into her home just 45 days ago. She says the recovery has been slowed by COVID-related supply chain issues and insurance red tape.

