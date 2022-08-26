Read full article on original website
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Celebrates "Taft Day"
It seems like almost yesterday that President William Howard Taft visited Cape Girardeau. His purpose was to promote the deepening and stabilization of the Mississippi River channel. President Taft was the first sitting President to ever visit the city and Cape Girardeau and the whole region prepared for his visit...
krcu.org
SEMO Senior Hannah Porter Honored with Student Veteran Leadership Award
"Humble," "Caring," "Serves the veteran community"— these are just a few of the words said by Military Services Director Amanda Woods about Student Veteran Leadership Award winner Hannah Porter. Woods nominated SEMO Biomedical Science senior Hannah Porter for the Student Veteran Leadership award, but withheld telling Porter, who didn’t...
