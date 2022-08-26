News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – The City and Fayetteville firefighters will celebrate the groundbreaking for the new Fire Station Four on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. The new state-of-the-art station, located at 4210 Bragg Boulevard, will be centrally located to improve response in high-demand areas.

Having a safe and secure community is one of Fayetteville’s primary goals. The new Fire Station Four is expected to become the busiest station in the City as it will be immediately accessible to several major travel routes with three bays for fire trucks. The relocation of the facility will also include a logistics facility where fire equipment, spare vehicles and office supplies can be stored. When complete, it will accommodate up to ten firefighters on duty at any given time with ten bedrooms and five restrooms with showers.

“The investment in this long-awaited project illustrates the Council’s commitment to the community and to the staff of the Fayetteville Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Mike Hill. “It also has the potential to facilitate one of the greatest service enhancements I have witnessed in my career.”

The $9.4 million facility is estimated to be completed within 18 months. It will replace the existing Fire Station Four currently located at 406 Stamper Road which opened in 1960.

With 18,442 square feet of space, a variety of enhanced features and community space will be available. The new station will include decontamination equipment to remove exhaust from the air which is a safety measure for firefighters as cancer is a concern for firefighters across the nation. Staff can also use washers that are designed to reduce contaminants on uniforms. Turnout gear space will be a first for Fayetteville where firefighters will be able to use the space to store pants, boots, coats and gloves separate from living and working areas. A community room is included in the plans for neighborhood watch meetings and public safety classes.

Improving public safety infrastructure is a priority for the Fayetteville City Council members who recently took action to put $97 million in three bond referendums on the November ballot. If voters approve the $60 million in public safety bonds, more fire station renovations and expansions could be possible across the City.

The new Fire Station Four development is just one recent FFD success. Read the Fayetteville Fire Department Second Quarter Review online to see how rescuers have taken steps to ensure a safe and secure community. Visit the Fayetteville Fire Department Facebook page to see how firefighters connect with residents.

