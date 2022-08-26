Cathryn Brown’s start at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational had people wondering if the course record would survive the day. The Lyon County senior birdied three of her first seven holes and eagled the par-5 15th hole to drop to 5-under par. She then stepped to the 18th hole at Boots Randolph Golf Course, which had been reduced to a par-3 with construction being done to the fairway. Brown swung her 54-degree wedge and dropped her first career hole-in-one. After a birdie on No. 1, Brown was eight-under at the turn.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO