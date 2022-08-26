Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Christian County vs UHA Volleyball
Christian County hosted University Heights in an 8th District volleyball showdown Monday night. YSE was there and got these pics. Take a look.
Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)
Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
Lubas Takes 5th Place for Falcons at Murray Meet
The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.
VIDEO – Wilson Talks Hoptown Girls’ Draw With Apollo
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Apollo on Saturday thanks to a goal in the final minutes by senior Laney Wilson. Afterward, Wilson talked about what’s needed to jumpstart the Lady Tigers’ offense.
Light and Morris Run for HCA at Madisonville Classic
Runners from Heritage Christian Academy were among those taking part Saturday in the Madisonville Classic cross country meet. Bryce Light ran in the boys race, while Taylor Morris competed in the girls’ race. Light finished his race in a time of 24:19.52. The time place him in 47th place...
Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional
Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
Lady Rebels Impressive in Sweep of Owensboro Catholic
Maybe the loss to Logan County in the season opener got the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ attention just a little bit. The Lady Rebels were in fine form Saturday as they began the day with a sweep of Owensboro Catholic. The match was part of a three-team gathering in Elkton involving the Lady Rebels, the Lady Aces, and Caldwell County.
Todd Central Runners Compete at Clarksville Invitational
A pair of runners from Todd County Central were among those to take part in a cross country meet Saturday in Clarksville. Fisher Borders and Aidan Bobbett were the Rebels who ran at the Clarksville High Wildcat Invitational. Borders finished his run in a time of 21:00.4. That time was...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Brandon Ray
For Lyon County senior Brandon Ray, the sports field doesn’t just mean the soccer pitch. Ray is shadowing athletic director Zach Thomas at Lyon, assisting in the athletic department as part of experience-based learning, with an eye toward making a future in the sports field. Ray plays both soccer...
Hopkinsville Wins Two at Russellville Panther Classic
It turned out to be a good day Saturday for the Hopkinsville Tigers in the Russellville Panther Classic. The Tigers picked up a pair of wins over Russellville and Barren County. In the opener, the Tigers picked up a 10-0 mercy rule win over the host Panthers. Gabe Harton led...
Cathryn Brown Scorches Course for Trigg Invitational Win
Cathryn Brown’s start at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational had people wondering if the course record would survive the day. The Lyon County senior birdied three of her first seven holes and eagled the par-5 15th hole to drop to 5-under par. She then stepped to the 18th hole at Boots Randolph Golf Course, which had been reduced to a par-3 with construction being done to the fairway. Brown swung her 54-degree wedge and dropped her first career hole-in-one. After a birdie on No. 1, Brown was eight-under at the turn.
Governors keep close with Western Kentucky in season opener
The Austin Peay State Governors’ 38-27 season-opening loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers was filled with mixed results. On one hand, the FCS team competed with the higher-level competition throughout the entire contest. The offense picked up over 300 yards and 19 first downs. The defense held the Hilltoppers to an inefficient 5-for-14 on third down attempts and came up with an interception.
WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville
Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
Max’s Moment – Hunter Reynolds Closes With a Birdie
Hunter Reynolds closed out his round at the Trigg County Invitational with a birdie on the 18th hole. It was a big putt that landed the Trigg County senior into a second-place tie and earned him this Max’s Moment.
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Bentzel talks about high school block scheduling
Public high schools in Christian County transitioned to block scheduling this year and while there have been some challenges, Superintendent Chris Bentzel says he’s pleased with the overall results thus far. He believes the block schedule of four longer periods especially suits students taking the technical school approach. Betnzel...
Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road
The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
