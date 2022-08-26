SPONSORED: Toyota of North Charlotte discusses the best Toyota tech for back to school

Are you - and your car - ready for back to school? This time of year means more time spent behind the wheel as you tackle class, practices, clubs, and more. It also means that it’s a great time to put a new Toyota with the best new Toyota technology in your driveway. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here to talk about some of the BEST Toyota technology for back to school, the school year, and hitting the road in general.

Which Toyota technology do you want for your back to school commute?

#1: Dynamic navigation: This particular N Charlotte Toyota technology will give you real-time traffic updates so you can plan your route and make it to school or work on time. Additionally, it has a point of interest feature that allows you to search for stops along the way, like when you REALLY need another coffee before you get your morning started.

#2: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Take phone calls, read and answer text messages, stream music and podcasts, and access your apps all through the screen on your N Charlotte Toyota with these incredible features. You can basically use your phone without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road.

#3: Driver Easy Speak: Sick of shouting to be heard in the wayback third row? Driver Easy Speak will amplify your voice throughout the cabin of your vehicle, eliminating the need to yell at the kids in the back to buckle up.

#4: Toyota digital key: The Toyota Digital Key allows you to basically run your car through your phone. This new Toyota technology allows you to lock and unlock your car (and receive notifications if you left it unlocked), as well as remotely start your car and get that AC cranked. Plus, you’ll also be able to locate your car in a parking lot and get alerts for open windows, your fuel levels, your mileage, and more. Additionally, you can even set up driver profiles so you can set limits (say, for a teen driver) in terms of speed and mileage.

#5: Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert: School zones, school parking lots, and even your own neighborhood can see a lot of foot traffic during the school year. This N Charlotte Toyota technology gives you an extra set of eyes both in your blind spot and behind your car, alerting you if something is in either area before you move.

#6: Toyota Safety Sense: This Toyota technology comes with a bevy of safety features that give you security and peace of mind. The suite includes highlights like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Road Sign Assist to ensure your drive experience is as safe and stress-free as possible.

Explore all of our new Toyota technology at Toyota of N Charlotte

