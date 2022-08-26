Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 2 Calloway County 2
Caldwell County and Calloway County played to a 2-2 draw Monday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. YSE was there and got lots of photos of the Tigers and the Lakers.
University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County
There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
Cate Blane Ties for 17th Place at Trigg Invitational
Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.
Lady Wildcats Fall to Carlisle County In Three Sets
Trigg County volleyball coach Steve Erdmann has seen improvement with his young squad each match. Now, he’s ready to see that improvement translate to the win column. The Lady Wildcats dropped a three-set match Monday to Carlisle County 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. It was a marked improvement over the match nine days ago with the same Lady Comet team at the Apollo Summer Slam where Trigg scored just 20 points in two sets against its First Region opponent.
Hunt Finishes in 9th Place at Trigg Invitational
Landon Hunt led Christian County’s golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. The freshman shot a 7-over-78 to finish tied for ninth place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Drew Fincham shot a 98 for Christian County followed...
Lacy, Ezell Continue to Improve Game for Lady Colonels
Christian County’s fledgling girls’ golf program continues to make strides with two golfers taking to the course Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Both Claire Lacy and Aly Ezell improved seven shots after the turn in completing their 18-hole rounds. Lacy shot...
Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)
Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
Caldwell Golfers Score Top-10 Finish at Boots
Caldwell County brought home a top-10 finish Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Austin Crick’s round of 81 was good for 15th place, while Collin Whittington added an 83 that resulted in a tie for 20th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event...
Cathryn Brown Scorches Course for Trigg Invitational Win
Cathryn Brown’s start at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational had people wondering if the course record would survive the day. The Lyon County senior birdied three of her first seven holes and eagled the par-5 15th hole to drop to 5-under par. She then stepped to the 18th hole at Boots Randolph Golf Course, which had been reduced to a par-3 with construction being done to the fairway. Brown swung her 54-degree wedge and dropped her first career hole-in-one. After a birdie on No. 1, Brown was eight-under at the turn.
Falco Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Trigg Invitational
Joey Falco topped the Hopkinsville High golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Falco shot a 10-over par 81 to finish in a tie for 15th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Andrew Riggs shot a round of...
Light and Morris Run for HCA at Madisonville Classic
Runners from Heritage Christian Academy were among those taking part Saturday in the Madisonville Classic cross country meet. Bryce Light ran in the boys race, while Taylor Morris competed in the girls’ race. Light finished his race in a time of 24:19.52. The time place him in 47th place...
VIDEO – Wilson Talks Hoptown Girls’ Draw With Apollo
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Apollo on Saturday thanks to a goal in the final minutes by senior Laney Wilson. Afterward, Wilson talked about what’s needed to jumpstart the Lady Tigers’ offense.
Christian County Water District issues BWA for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes customers from 4020 to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road, from 5173 to 7550 Harmony Grove Road, and for customers on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel Road. This advisory will...
Former Colonel Buchanan Sets New Miller Golf Course Record
When Murray State’s John Buchanan teed off Sunday in an important team qualifying round for the Racers’ men’s team, his approach was the usual shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole focus. Players call it ‘staying in the moment’. However, this time Buchanan’s round was a historic one that...
Todd Central Runners Compete at Clarksville Invitational
A pair of runners from Todd County Central were among those to take part in a cross country meet Saturday in Clarksville. Fisher Borders and Aidan Bobbett were the Rebels who ran at the Clarksville High Wildcat Invitational. Borders finished his run in a time of 21:00.4. That time was...
Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional
Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
Lubas Takes 5th Place for Falcons at Murray Meet
The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Crittenden County in All A Final
Crittenden County and UHA met Saturday afternoon in the 2nd Region All A Classic volleyball championship match. Check out some of the action from the title match in this video clip.
Falcon Golfers Take to the Course at Trigg Invitational
Fort Campbell had three golfers compete at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course Saturday. Xavior Hoover led the Falcons with a round of 112. Wes Briseno shot a 126 and Brian Kitching carded a 129. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69.
Governors keep close with Western Kentucky in season opener
The Austin Peay State Governors’ 38-27 season-opening loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers was filled with mixed results. On one hand, the FCS team competed with the higher-level competition throughout the entire contest. The offense picked up over 300 yards and 19 first downs. The defense held the Hilltoppers to an inefficient 5-for-14 on third down attempts and came up with an interception.
