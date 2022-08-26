Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s original role-playing game for mobile devices, shuts down for good on Nov. 30, the game’s developers said Tuesday. The action RPG, a collaboration between Nintendo and Japanese mobile developer Cygames, launched in September 2018. In March, developers announced the end was coming once the last chapter of the game’s main campaign released. Dragalia Lost otherwise stopped receiving major content updates at the end of March.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO