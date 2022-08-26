ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 27, & 28 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, August 27 & Sunday, August 28, 2022.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
Weyauwega, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Weyauwega, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County

Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rep. Sortwell Comments on Recent Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Evers and the WI Public Defender Board

As we reported last week, Governor Tony Evers along with members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board, have been hit with a lawsuit from several inmates in Brown County. They say that people are waiting more than 14 days to be assigned a public defender, to which Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender, said there is a backlog of 35,000 cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
ALLOUEZ, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
DE PERE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October

The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
GREEN BAY, WI

