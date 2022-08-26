Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 27, & 28 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, August 27 & Sunday, August 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County DA: Social media rumors led to change in boat crash prosecution
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County district attorney says social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. FOX 11 has obtained a copy of...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
State Department of Justice taking over the case of a hit and run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The state Department of Justice is now handling the case of an Oshkosh man accused of hitting a paddlewheel boat in the Fox River this summer in a hit and run crash. The D-O-J is not providing any information on why it will oversee any potential prosecution of Jason Lindemann.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County
Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
seehafernews.com
Rep. Sortwell Comments on Recent Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Evers and the WI Public Defender Board
As we reported last week, Governor Tony Evers along with members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board, have been hit with a lawsuit from several inmates in Brown County. They say that people are waiting more than 14 days to be assigned a public defender, to which Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender, said there is a backlog of 35,000 cases.
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oshkosh
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
seehafernews.com
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
Comments / 1