Golf.com
Struggling to hit pure putts? Try this method used by PGA Tour pros
Struggling to roll it pure? Try a method used by PGA Tour players, including Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. Draw a line on your ball, but rather than aligning it at the target, set it parallel to the ground, so it acts as your ball’s equator. With this visual in place, your goal is to strike the ball below this equator and stroke up.
Golf.com
How to build an easy-to-hit beginner set of golf clubs
For beginner golfers, having a proper set of clubs from the start is one of the easiest ways to quickly see improvement, but with so many choices in the market, it can be a confusing process to put together a set. Whether you’re new to golf, getting back into it, or are looking to help someone else enjoy the game, consider this your quick start guide to putting together an easy-to-hit affordable set.
Golf.com
Use these setup tips to get more power out of your swing
No matter your age, ability or body type, proper posture at address is essential to move freely and swing the club with ample speed and control. It also is a must to prevent and protect against injuries. It starts with finding a balanced, athletic stance. To do this, address the...
Golf.com
2 ways to improve your putting without changing your stroke
Putting has always been one of the strongest parts of my game. In high school, when I was five-foot-nothin’ and couldn’t hit the ball out of my shadow, it was the one skill that let me be a somewhat competent player. No matter what happened from tee to green, I knew I could trust the most important club in the bag to keep my score down.
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
This $11 Dirty Clothes Travel Hack Has Completely Changed the Way I Pack
For some of us, deciding what to pack when taking a trip can feel just as stressful as the actual time in transit. Planning outfits, assembling the right chargers, finding travel-friendly toiletries and being prepared for the unexpected (layovers, you are the worst) can be exhausting. For those who are pro-packers (or anyone who wants to be), utilizing travel hacks like packing cubes and garment bags can help you squeeze a few extra items into your suitcase and avoid unnecessary wrinkles. Traveling is great, but looking like you’ve been traveling isn’t, you know? One of my favorite traveling hacks? A dirty clothes...
Inside Tiger Woods’ Lavish $53 Million Private Jet
Here’s everything you want to know about Tiger Woods’ private jet, his yacht, and how he affords it all.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
Meet 'Snappy Gilmore,' the viral TikTok sensation reinventing the golf swing
With his unconventional one-handed swing, "Snappy Gilmore" is bringing a completely new perspective to the game of golf.
Golf.com
1 key mistake high handicappers make — and how to start fixing it
Often, when golfers talk about mis-hits, they think about them in directional terms. Left or right, hook or slice. That is, of course, an extremely important element to understand if you hope to improve your game. But perhaps more importantly — especially for new golfers — is solving another kind of mis-hit: contact errors.
Golf.com
True Linkswear is having a rare sale. Act now to score a big discount
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: How do you decide who putts first when two players are the same distance from the hole?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris’ ball ended atop Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker-chip ball marker—making it a touch farther away from the hole, given that you mark behind your ball. But what if the ball had stopped right in front of the marker, so that their balls had come to rest in the exact same place? Which player should putt first? My guess is a coin toss.
Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
Digital Trends
Rollerdrome beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks
Rollerdrome takes the fast-paced gameplay of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and deftly merges it with frantic gunslinging. You’ll be zipping around stylized maps wielding pistols, shotguns, grenade launchers, and more as you tackle a variety of challenges and eliminate every target in front of you. Flying around an arena at a breakneck pace is difficult on its own, but throw in increasingly powerful waves of enemies and it becomes downright chaotic.
How To Do A Goblet Squat With Perfect Form
Goblet squats can be a bit different than the typical squats you're used to doing. Nevertheless, they too can be beneficial with the perfect form.
Golf.com
‘They are catering to the top players:’ Lone dissenter to PGA Tour’s changes airs grievances
After the PGA Tour announced wholesale changes to its schedule and structure for next season, even apparently winning back the commitment of rising star Cameron Young in the process, James Hahn still doesn’t seem to be content. Hahn told Golfweek he cast the only dissenting vote on the changes...
Golf.com
Gimme That: These golf slides comfortably take you to and from the course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf Digest
We regret to inform you that the indelible image of Week 0 was just an optical illusion
Week 0 is officially in the books. It was wet. It was wild. Nebraska lost on a different continent, Austin Peay’s QB had NFL scouts drooling with his blue-chip athleticism , and couches across this great football nation were piled high with chip crumbs once again. But the indelible image of Week 0—the most unforgettable and viral moment of college football’s 2022 soft opening—belonged to Duquesne Dukes offensive lineman Greg Poland, who racked up over four million views simply by hiking his trousers up to their appropriate pre-war height. Feast your eyes on this absolute specimen.
boxrox.com
The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
