Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
Birmingham, Trussville + Norfolk Southern team up to eliminate train blockages burdening city
As reported by Bham Now, trains blocking the railroad crossings in Birmingham and Trussville have become a chronic problem. Luckily, help is on the way thanks to the Birmingham City Council and regional cooperation between the City of Trussville and Norfolk Southern. Today, the City of Birmingham committed to providing...
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
Bham Now
Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion
Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
Bham Now
Now the News: Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail is complete, new city-wide trash pickup system + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we welcome a new week in The Magic City (hopefully with more sunshine), we’re bringing you recent buzzy, positive happenings from around the city. Read on to learn more about Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail, a new city-wide trash pickup system, new openings and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghammommy.com
September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss
Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
Shelby Reporter
14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8
HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County. “It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across...
Bham Now
New Asian-inspired food truck, Rickshaw, + 5 other Birmingham businesses to explore
Fall in Birmingham means one thing—new openings that are just in time for the holiday season! Want to see what all the hype is about with these six new Birmingham businesses? Keep reading for more. 1. Santos Coffee | Mountain Brook. Santos Coffee is on a roll. Less than...
Shelby Reporter
Food rescue ministry helps greater Birmingham area
Grace Klein Community is a food ministry organization that has been providing help to the citizens of the greater Birmingham area since 2009. The ministry was founded by Jenny Waltman and her family with the support of more than 50 committed volunteers. “We started feeding the hungry because we realized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
wtvy.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
Village Living
The future of public transportation in Mountain Brook
Public transportation in the city of Mountain Brook is “not what we want it to be,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. There is one fixed route in the city that runs from downtown Birmingham through Mountain Brook Village and English Village. In 2019, the city approved a microtransit zone, which uses smaller, neighborhood-friendly shuttle buses to pick up riders at the Central Station in downtown Birmingham and drop them off at a requested address or pick them up at the address and return them to the Central Station. All routes are maintained by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
styleblueprint.com
She’s Behind One of BHAM’s Fastest Growing Coworking Communities
The first thing Danielle Hines wants you to know about her coworking space, CREED63, is that it’s not simply a place to work — it’s a community. Created to help entrepreneurs — especially entrepreneurs of color — develop ideas into the businesses of their dreams, even the name speaks to this mission. CREED is an acronym for Community, Resources, Entrepreneurship, Education, Development, and the name was inspired by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech of 1963.
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
wbrc.com
Inflation sparking boom in secondhand clothes shopping
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prices of goods are still higher than many would like and it’s caused local thrift and clothing re-sale stores to see a boom in customers. Birmingham’s Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores have seen a 45% increase in sales over the last 18 months. Sgt. Lee Hammonds said they believe the increase is inflation and pandemic related, with more people are trying to cut back on their spending.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
Comments / 0