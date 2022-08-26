ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Bham Now

What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more

We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion

Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Trussville, AL
Alabama State
Trussville, AL
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Business
birminghammommy.com

September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss

Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

14th annual Taste of Shelby County planned for Sept. 8

HOOVER – The 14th annual Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampling of dishes and beverages from businesses across Shelby County. “It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Food rescue ministry helps greater Birmingham area

Grace Klein Community is a food ministry organization that has been providing help to the citizens of the greater Birmingham area since 2009. The ministry was founded by Jenny Waltman and her family with the support of more than 50 committed volunteers. “We started feeding the hungry because we realized...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
wtvy.com

University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
DOTHAN, AL
Village Living

The future of public transportation in Mountain Brook

Public transportation in the city of Mountain Brook is “not what we want it to be,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. There is one fixed route in the city that runs from downtown Birmingham through Mountain Brook Village and English Village. In 2019, the city approved a microtransit zone, which uses smaller, neighborhood-friendly shuttle buses to pick up riders at the Central Station in downtown Birmingham and drop them off at a requested address or pick them up at the address and return them to the Central Station. All routes are maintained by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She’s Behind One of BHAM’s Fastest Growing Coworking Communities

The first thing Danielle Hines wants you to know about her coworking space, CREED63, is that it’s not simply a place to work — it’s a community. Created to help entrepreneurs — especially entrepreneurs of color — develop ideas into the businesses of their dreams, even the name speaks to this mission. CREED is an acronym for Community, Resources, Entrepreneurship, Education, Development, and the name was inspired by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech of 1963.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
wbrc.com

Inflation sparking boom in secondhand clothes shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Prices of goods are still higher than many would like and it’s caused local thrift and clothing re-sale stores to see a boom in customers. Birmingham’s Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores have seen a 45% increase in sales over the last 18 months. Sgt. Lee Hammonds said they believe the increase is inflation and pandemic related, with more people are trying to cut back on their spending.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

