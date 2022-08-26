(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.

