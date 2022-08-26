Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Pritzker’s Personal Fortune Intersects With State Contracts
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vast investment portfolio includes interests in a dozen for-profit companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office in 2019, a Better Government Association investigation has found. In some cases, state dollars flowed to companies registered to lobby Pritzker, who...
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
959theriver.com
Illinois To Address 20% Of Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells
Illinois is set to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming up to 20-percent of the orphaned oil and gas wells in rural communities around the state. The process will be paid for with funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state is receiving 25-million-dollars as part of the remediation efforts. Illinois has more than four-thousand orphaned oil wells.
WAND TV
First woman holds CEO position at Health Alliance Medical Plans
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Sinead Rice Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans. She is the first woman to hold the CEO position with the organization. Rice Madigan served for four years as COO, with 15 years of experience within the...
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit.
foxillinois.com
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
legalreader.com
Illinois Kroger Store is Shut Down after Asbestos is Found
Illinois Kroger store remains closed until asbestos can be properly removed. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. and SSI Services LLC over the alleged improper asbestos removal at a Taylorville grocery store. The suit, filed in Sangamon County, alleges that Kroger and SSI...
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Illinois Residents Who Drank These May Get A Lawsuit Payout
I hadn't really thought about it until learning about the class-action lawsuit, but when you think about how popular hard seltzer and canned cocktails have become, you've got to give credit to Anheuser-Busch for being ahead of the curve. They introduced Bud Light Lime-A-Rita back in 2012, and followed it...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
Divisive rhetoric and the campaign for Illinois governor
Jeremy Gorner, political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, and Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, join Capitol Connection to discuss the divisive political rhetoric from the Illinois State Fair.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
wlds.com
Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois
An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
WCIA
Advanced Medical Transport serving Central Illinois
We are an emergency and non-emergency Paramedic service serving Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul, and parts of Vermilion County. We are a not-for profit entity operated for community benefit. We come to the aid of people who are sometimes having the worst day of their life. Our skilled caregivers are compassionate, kind, and clinically capable. We have a 100% new fleet that leverages the latest in technology and safety advantages. We are in the community at various events several times a week – everything from boat races to football games and visits to schools to promote health and safety.
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 cases decline, area community spread changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to move downward slowly. The Illinois Department of Public Health says as of Friday, another 24,297 new cases were reported in the state in the last week — down less than 1,000 from the week before.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents In Illinois | 2022
Getting to the level of superintendents in any field or career is everyone’s dream. One of the most compelling reasons, in many people’s opinions, to consider running for the position of superintendent is the possibility of serving as a leader and ensuring the safety of the most important assets in the community, namely the children and the future of the community.
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up
There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
