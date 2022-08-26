It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday

Read full article on original website
Erie County finance director retiring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County’s finance director is retiring. Jim Sparber has served as Erie County’s finance director for about 15 years. He will retire at the end of August. Sparber announced his decision to the county on Aug. 17. “I have admired the air of comradery that exists in Erie County government that I believe […]
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
Warren County School District Bringing Back Public Auction After COVID Hiatus
WARREN, Pa. – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Warren County School District is brining back its annual public auction. The auction will take place at the old Pleasant Elementary School on Oct. 1 (Saturday), with a preview at 9 a.m. and the auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
Letter to the Editor: Crawford County can benefit from the proposed wind farm
It’s a great day in Crawford County to make some electricity. The Aug. 10 Honey Creek Wind information session focused on something that has too often been missing from the Crawford County wind energy debate: hard facts. Representatives from the developer were joined by third party experts to speak...
Construction Work to Temporarily Close Crawford County Courthouse
Construction work will temporarily close the Crawford County Courthouse, according to the commissioners. The building will be closed to the public Sept. 26 to 30 for extensive construction in the main corridor for a ventilation project. Employees will be working in their offices or remotely during the closure. Commissioners are...
Dr. Keith Taylor steps down as President of Gannon University
Gannon University’s president seat will be vacant for the first time in 11 years. President Keith Taylor is stepping down from the position he has held since 2011. Dr. Taylor said this will give him more time to spend with his wife and kids. This plan has been in place for months and gives the […]
Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion
The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
A Crawford County Woman Is Missing For Two Weeks Today
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Erie County Fair kicks off
A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Rebecca Moore, 52
Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools
It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Donald Aguilera, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge...
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Erie
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Erie, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Darlene B. Grove, 72
Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
